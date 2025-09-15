WATCH: Gutfeld Nukes Jessica Tarlov for ‘Both Sides’ Spin on Political Violence

On Monday’s episode of The Five on the Fox News Channel, Greg Gutfeld destroyed co-host Jessica Tarlov for having the audacity—like so many on the left—to make the “both sides” argument on political violence in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“What is interesting here is, why is only this happening on the left and not the right? That's all we need to know,” Gutfeld began.

That’s when Tarlov started trotting out the left’s favorite counterpoints.

“Yeah, so what about Vance Boelter? What about Melissa Hortman that we just talked about?”

That’s when Gutfeld exploded.

“None of us were spending every single day talking about Mrs. Hortman. I never heard of her until after she died. And the… Don’t play that bulls—t with me. There was no demonization, amplification about that woman before she died. It was a specific crime against her by somebody who knew her.”

He continued, cutting off attempts at false equivalence. “You could bring up Josh Shapiro, but then you will not bring up, for example, that that was a pro-Palestine person," he said. "So, don’t use your, ‘What about this?’ The fact of the matter is, the both sides argument not only doesn’t fly, we don’t care. We don’t care about your both sides argument. That shit is dead.”

Gutfeld framed the difference as one of reality versus rationalization. “For one thing, there is no cognitive dissonance on our side," he continued. "On your side, your beliefs do not match reality, so you’re coming up with these rationalizations, like, ‘What about this,’ or, ‘What about that?’ We’re not doing that, because we saw it happen. We saw a young, bright man assassinated and we know who did it. We are not coming up with rationalizations. We are calm, we are honest, and we are resolute. We’re not defensive.”

He emphasized the moral clarity required to confront the left’s violence: “If you sat around and you defended the mutilation of children, you’re not the good guys. If you sat 600, 700 cases of harassment against Republicans and you said, ‘But what about this? What about this?’ And then you see this murderer after calling somebody a fascist, you realize, ‘Maybe I’m not the good guy.’ That is a hell of a realization to deal with. So therefore, you have to grasp at rationalizations. You don’t have to do that, Jessica. They do. I don’t believe you’re part of that group, but why the hell do you have to mimic and echo that crap to us?”

Gutfeld also called out the ideological indoctrination behind the violence, saying of Kirk’s killer: “He was a patsy. He was under the hypnotic spell of a direct-to-consumer nihilism, the trans cult.” He continued, “If you can decide that biology is false, you can agree that murder is okay and that humanity’s expendable. How you cannot see that alone and see that for what the evil it is without having to attach all of these other things is beyond me.”

Tarlov attempted to clarify that she had no intention of minimizing the tragedy, but Gutfeld remained unconvinced by calls for caution or context: “The two sides argument… it’s like pig Latin to a duck. Charlie had a conversation and he got shot. This thing is with us for good. And we all have to deal with that. So that means we can’t live by the same arguments that you might be reading about, about relativism among the media. It doesn’t matter. The media’s dead to us on this story. They built this thing up. We’re dealing with it. We’re gonna act. We don’t care what the what-about-ism is anymore. That s—t’s dead.”

He’s right. The left can cry “both sides” until they’re blue in the face, but Americans see through it. Political violence isn’t coming from the right—it’s being excused, rationalized, and even stoked by the left’s rhetoric. Now is not the time for deflection. It’s the time for accountability, and voters will remember exactly who shrugged off the murder of Charlie Kirk when it mattered most.

