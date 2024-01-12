OUTRAGE: LGBTWTF! 7 Men Rape Gang-Rape Toddlers, Video Tape it, Media Yawns

A video posted on an invitation-only dark-web site shows seven men males raping two boys, one two years old and one three years old, in the men's room of a Galleria mall in Houston, Texas.

The alleged ring leader of the pedo rapist cabal, Arthur Hector Fernandez, 29, is a kiosk employee at the same mall. He was arrested by the FBI after being contacted by an anti-child trafficking organization called the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation who discovered the videos in a secret pedo forum online.

Using an open-source photo repository and pictures on social media, the FBI was able to identify one of the young boys.

They showed an expurgated picture of the child to the boy's family, one of whom recognized the bracelets Fernandez was wearing. The feds found photos online of Fernandez wearing the same bracelets.

Fernandez was arrested and is being held without bail. He is looking at life in prison. He is the only person arrested thus far.

FACT-O-RAMA! In prison, child molesters are called "chomos" and are considered the lowest life form behind bars. They have a nack for "dying" sooner than people imprisoned for other crimes.

Fernandez allegedly appears in three of four videos depicting the heinous assaults, filmed in various locations, including the mall.

How did seven pedophiles gain access to the two children?

The FBI was able to identify the second victim and locate that boy's mother as well. Both of the mothers work in the same mall where Fernandez was employed and claim that Fernandez was a "friend." At times when the women could not find a babysitter, they brought their children to work. Both admitted to allowing Fernandez to take their toddlers for a walk through the mall at various times. One of the mothers said Fernandez also took her son trick-or-treating.

One of the attacks seen on video is believed to have taken place in December 2022.

PEDO-RAMA! Fernadez's Instagram page is private but shows two "pride rainbows" emojis. It also shows a cash app handle, though it is not clear what Fernandez provides for money.

Why haven't you seen this story blow up? I think you know.

Lefty media tends to downplay child sexual predator stories when the attackers are members of the LGBTCHOMO crowd. They'd rather inundate you with stories like that of the pregnant "racist Karen" who was put on leave from her job after a video surfaced of her arguing with a black teen who tried to swipe the Citibike she had just rented.

Most articles you read about this latest crime won't even mention that the victims are boys. Nor have I seen a lot of mention of the two rainbow emojis on Fernandez's Instagram page.

There is no rehabilitation for evil like this. These are NOT human beings who rape and abuse children. No. They are demons and as such, they do not deserve mercy. Unalive them all.https://t.co/grkWU2zmkk — 💋 (@Kiss_My_Mask) January 12, 2024

This story is developing and will be updated as more of the Houston-area gay pedo-monsters are busted and brought to justice.

The far-left Pravda news outlets also do not want you to read this article about a bumper crop of sexual attacks by transgender people on kids, most of which also took place in public restrooms.

