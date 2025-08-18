The Farce Is Strong With Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill, the man most famous for playing the character of Luke Skywalker, recently admitted that he nearly packed his bags after Donald Trump won re-election in 2024. Apparently, the thought of another Trump term sent the actor spiraling into the dark side, ready to abandon this country altogether. He even floated the idea past his wife, Marilou York, offering her a choice between moving to London or settling in Ireland. It's a bold proclamation on its surface, but like so many of Hollywood’s political temper tantrums, it ended in retreat.

Advertisement

Hamill revealed that Marilou didn’t leap to answer his dramatic proposal. Instead, she let it breathe for a full week before giving him the sensible reality check. Her response was as simple as it was devastating to his planned escape: “I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.” Hamill called her approach “very clever,” and he credited her with persuading him to stay. Of course, this makes his wife sound like the voice of reason in the room, but this was less about patriotic grit and more about practical self-preservation.

After all, Hamill isn’t some hot-ticket box office star anymore, and he never personally was a box office draw. His career high point will always be a trilogy that premiered nearly 50 years ago.

He knows it. We know it.

If Hamill bolted for England or Ireland, it wouldn’t exactly help his career. When you’re living off of conventions, nostalgia, and a few big-budget cameo roles to keep the checks rolling in, you can’t afford self-imposed exile across the Atlantic. So let’s not pretend that his decision to say was true conviction. It was cowardice dressed up as principle.

Advertisement

Recommended: MSNBC Is Rebranding, and It's Hilariously Awful

Still, Hamill tries to frame the entire episode as if he’s waging some noble battle against an unbearable government. He described his disgust with Trump’s administration, complaining about “the bullying, the incompetence, the people in place," as if the existence of political leaders he dislikes is reason enough to leave the country.

This is the same routine we’ve seen for decades. A Republican wins, and the usual virtue-signaling Hollywood celebs announce that they’ll flee the country in protest. Yet, almost without fail, they stay. Sure, we’ve had a few has-beens leave the country, but they largely had more to gain by leaving than by sticking around.

The truth is that Hamill loves cashing the checks that come with being an American actor in Hollywood more than he hates Donald Trump. That’s why he’s still here. It’s the same reason so many stars promise loudly that they’ll leave if conservatives win elections but never follow through. Because in the end, they’d rather gripe from their multimillion-dollar mansions in Los Angeles than give up the country that gives them a platform, wealth, and relevance.

Advertisement

So Hamill can frame it as his wife’s “clever” persuasion triumphing over Trump’s supposed bullying. But the bottom line? The guy wimped out. He knows staying put means keeping his career alive, because running away doesn’t make you a rebel fighter in a galactic resistance; it just makes you irrelevant.

Run from Trump, Hamill wished. Stay and grumble, he did! Truth, PJ Media reveals — no Jedi mind tricks here. PJ Media VIP, you must become. Save 60% with code FIGHT, you will! Exclusive content, ad-free browsing, you enjoy will. Delay not, join today — support fearless journalism, you must!