The Trump Administration Responds to Amnesty Rumors

On Monday, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk warned that there’s a concerted “influence campaign” underway in Washington to quietly steer President Donald Trump toward granting mass amnesty—even after he secured a major border-and-security funding package. Kirk says elite “ruling class” players, emboldened by recent spending wins, are now pressuring Trump to “come to the middle” on immigration by legalizing up to 25 million undocumented residents.

Since the promise of mass deportations helped win Trump the White House, conservative voters now fear that a shift toward “soft amnesty” could alienate their base.

Don’t worry, the Trump administration has put those rumors to bed.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins made it plain: The era of open borders and unchecked foreign influence in American agriculture is over. Addressing the persistent rumors swirling around so-called “mass amnesty” for illegal aliens, Rollins made it clear, “There will be no amnesty.”

She continued, “The mass deportations continue, but in a strategic way, and we move the workforce towards automation and 100% American participation, which again, with 34 million people, able-bodied adults on Medicaid, we should be able to do that fairly quickly.”

🔥HOLY SMOKES: AG @SecRollins just addressed the mass amnesty rumors.



"There will be NO AMNESTY. The mass deportations continue..." pic.twitter.com/F50fA0PWXY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2025

So the administration’s deportation efforts are not only ongoing, but they’re also intensifying. For years, Americans have watched politicians on both sides of the aisle play games with border security, offering empty promises and half-measures. Now, under Trump’s leadership, there’s no ambiguity: the law will be enforced, and America’s sovereignty will not be bartered away for political convenience.

Kirk’s revelation on Monday was a real gut punch to the America First movement: “You would think that, hey, we get $175 billion for ICE, we're gonna get mass deportations. We're gonna be able to have now the largest deportation effort ever. Yes, in theory, but in practice, there's something else afoot.”

According to Kirk, now that the Trump tax cuts are secured and the massive pork of the big spending bill is through, the RINOs in business and government are reportedly trying to convince Trump that he has to back down on deportations to please voters. Neither Kirk nor anyone else has named sources.

Kirk explained, “Literally the day before President Donald Trump was signing the big, beautiful bill, I got a couple phone calls from people that you would call members of the ruling class, a lot of money and a lot of connections. They said, ‘Charlie, isn't this amazing? We passed the Big, Beautiful Bill.’ I said, ‘Oh, yes, sir.’ And they said, ‘Now, we need mass amnesty.’”

Kirk was floored by what he heard. After being told that mass amnesty should follow Trump’s legislative win, he pushed back — only to hear the real agenda laid bare.

"Yeah, you know, these deportations, we’re gonna lose the midterms because of the deportations," Kirk claimed that people were saying. "The people on the right, they’ll understand, and we need to come to the middle, and we need to legalize the 25 million people here in this country.”

According to Kirk, these were powerful voices inside the ruling class, flush with victory, already plotting to trade Trump’s base for a pat on the head from the establishment. Thankfully, the Trump administration is pushing back on these rumors.

The message from the Trump administration is that mass amnesty is off the table. After years of broken promises and political gamesmanship, this administration is finally delivering on the border security and enforcement that won Trump the presidency. The ruling class may be whispering in the halls of power, eager to trade away America’s sovereignty for political expediency, but President Trump and his team are standing firm.

Conservative voters who stood behind Trump’s pledge to secure the border and uphold the rule of law should take heart. The fight isn’t over, but the line has been drawn. America will not surrender its borders, its jobs, or its future to a mass legalization scheme pushed by Washington insiders desperate to protect their own interests. This administration is putting those amnesty rumors to rest and demonstrating that America First means exactly that.

