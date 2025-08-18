The Left Must Be Reeling After D.C. Police Union Drops Truth Bomb On Crime Stats

It took less than two weeks for the results to speak louder than the critics. Eleven days after President Donald Trump stepped in and sent federal forces into Washington, the city’s crime statistics told a story the left desperately wished wasn’t true: When law enforcement has the power to do its job, crime goes down. And it didn’t just drop by a little; it fell across the board.

More than 380 arrests. Nearly 60 illegal firearms off the streets. Over 160 illegal immigrants caught, including several with gang ties. Among the charges? Assault, burglary, kidnapping, heroin smuggling, and even crimes of commercial sexual exploitation. That’s not theoretical policy debate; that’s confronting real, dangerous crime head-on. On just one night, almost 2,000 personnel fanned out across all seven districts of D.C., forming 22 multi-agency task forces determined to end the lawlessness residents had been living with for years. And in just eleven days, the results were staggering.

Update on Trump's DC crackdown, per WH official to @DailyCaller:



There have been more than 380 total arrests since the start of the operation 11 days ago.



In total...

- 59 firearms have been seized.

- Over 160 illegal aliens have been arrested, including known gang members and… — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) August 18, 2025

The D.C. Police Union backed up these outcomes with hard numbers. Compared to the week before Trump’s intervention, robberies fell by nearly half. Carjackings, once a daily menace, plunged a stunning 83%. Violent crime overall dropped by 22%. Car theft was down 21%. Assaults with deadly weapons dipped by 6%. Even property crime ticked down. In total, crime fell by 8% in less than two weeks. Critics of Trump like to say the president plays politics with law and order, but those numbers aren’t politics; they’re lives changed, neighborhoods safer, and criminals behind bars.

DC crime since the announcement of federal control versus the 7 days prior:



Robbery ⬇️46%

ADW ⬇️6%

Carjacking ⬇️83%

Car Theft ⬇️21%

Violent Crime ⬇️22%

Property Crime ⬇️6%

All Crimes⬇️8%



While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive… — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 18, 2025

Of course, the Democrats in Washington didn’t want to hear it. Chuck Schumer dismissed the rising crime crisis as if it weren’t worth concern. Jamie Raskin claimed it wasn’t an emergency at all. And in one of the most absurd attacks imaginable, Eric Swalwell actually said Trump “owned” a murder that happened the day after the enforcement announcement. You’d think their priority would be keeping families safe in the nation’s capital, but instead, they rushed to attack Trump, desperate to protect a narrative instead of protecting lives.

Meanwhile, the people who actually live and work in D.C. welcomed the change. The police union not only credited the operation for cutting crime but also pointed out why D.C. has been stuck in this crime spiral for so long. They bluntly called for the repeal of the so-called Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act, legislation that has tied officers’ hands and guaranteed criminals the upper hand. You can’t fight crime when lawmakers stack the deck against police, and for years, that’s been the status quo. Trump broke that cycle.

This is why we need real, decisive, unapologetic leadership in the White House.

Trump has once again shown that when you set aside political correctness and focus on actually enforcing the law, communities become safer, and criminals think twice. That’s not ideology. That’s common sense. If Democrats can’t admit the numbers, the people of D.C. surely can feel the difference. And the message is that crime doesn’t drop by wishing it away; it falls when someone has the courage to act.

