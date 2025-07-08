Let's Break Down the Reality of This 'Non-Existent' Epstein List (Sorry Libs, Trump Isn't on It)

We MAGA types have been calling for "Epstein's list" to be revealed for years, and I am just not buying what we've been told about it.

I suspect other Trumpers believe what I believe: The list is full of so-called "elites" with a vile hunger for young teen girls, and exposing it will humiliate the worldwide pedo cabal we are laughed at for mentioning at a party. I envisioned the list to be full of rich business types, politicians, royalty (looking at you, Prince Andrew), and Hollywood moguls.

Advertisement

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: 'Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls' — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations with Minors and Deep Ties to Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/NS517Kob18 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 7, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! Former Hollywood child star Corey Feldman has been stating for years that Hollywood insiders sexually assaulted him and his friend Corey Haim for years.

Trump promised to release this now "alleged" list while campaigning ahead of the 2024 election. We voted him in. We did our part. Now we're being told there is no "there" there. I call bovine feculence.

I voted for Trump for a superfluity of reasons, and while the list of pedophiles Epstein pimped young girls to wasn't at the top of those reasons, it wasn't at the bottom. If there is a global cabal of kiddie-diddlers running the world, we need to know about it.

Once upon a time, the idea of powerful men preying on young girls on an isolated island seemed absurd. But now we know it was true.

Say what you want about Alex Jones, but he called it years ago:

Wow—Joe Rogan says Alex Jones told him about Epstein’s island more than a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/IwNmxqpqUC — Lindsay Penney (@TexasLindsay_) December 9, 2023

Remember that part about Epstein rubbing elbows with scientists.

Now riddle me this, gender-free Batperson: If there isn't a list of Epstein's clients, why is Ghislaine Maxwell spending 20 years in the hoosegow?

Advertisement

And as much as I am on Team Trump, his response to the lack of Epstein's list isn't a good look, especially since Elon Musk warned us we would never see the Epstein files because Trump is in it (though he never suggested Trump was involved with underage girls):

This 2-minute clip makes Trump and his entire administration look so bad I don't even have words for it. Just watch.pic.twitter.com/Teshm0v6YS — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 8, 2025

At the same presser, Pam Bondi clarified her previous statement that Epstein's list was on her desk, claiming that she meant the Epstein file was on her desk, awaiting review.

Any way you slice it, I smell a stink badger in the perfume aisle.

FACT-O-RAMA! Remember how Rogan claimed Epstein was friendly with scientists? Epstein was given an office at Harvard University after he'd been convicted of soliciting sex with a minor. He donated $9 million to the school over about a decade, much of it before his conviction. Epsgtein donated $200,000 to then-Psychology Department Chair Stephen Kosslyn.

What's really going on?

There are a handful of reasons as to why the Trump administration is now claiming there is no "Epstein list." Let's take a look at what they may be.

1. There is no list:

We MAGAs may have set unrealistic expectations. I had a party several months ago. Do I have a list of those who showed up? I do not. That said, I could produce one if necessary.

Advertisement

Also, remember that Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov warned us that part of the communist takeover of the U.S. begins with an avalanche of bogus information, to the point that we don't know what is and is not real. The list may have never existed. There may not be piles of videos of elites having sex with teen girls. It may all be lies.

This brief video, where Bezmenov gives away the communist playbook to conquer America, should be mandatory viewing for every student in America:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

2. Epstein was a CIA spook

Before you call me a tinfoil hat nutter, hear me out.

The FBI's first head honcho, J. Edgar Hoover, was known to have his agents follow politicians (among others), gather embarrassing information on them (like pics of the politician in bed with someone other than his spouse), and use the information to keep those politicians from meddling in Hoover's business. Is it insane to think Epstein was doing the same thing for the CIA?

FACT-O-RAMA! Epstein met with CIA chief William Burns three times after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting sex with a minor. Burns does not appear in Epstein's personal black book of contacts. He also met with Barack Obama's White House counsel, Kathryn Ruemmler, dozens of times. Epstein traveled the world repeatedly with Bill Clinton. Epstein also hung out with Noam Chomsky, a noted anarcho-syndicalist, which translates to libertarian socialist.

Advertisement

If Epstein was a CIA asset, releasing his files might embarrass the United States. The CIA has involved itself in some pretty grotty business over the years that has left stains on the history of the agency, such as MK Ultra, Operation Midnight Climax (a side project of MK Ultra), Operation Mockingbird, Operation Big Buzz, and all of these nefarious projects.

3. Trump is on the list

As much as your blue-haired wookie-in-law would like to think Trump is a pedo, there is no evidence to substantiate this accusation. Quite the contrary.

Trump booted Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for hitting on the teen daughter of another member. If Epstein had dirt on Trump, this would never have happened.

I would not dismiss the possibility that the Epstein situation is far more vast and ugly than we know. Trump and Pam Bondi might be stalling as the FBI tries to gather evidence, much of which may have been deleted minutes after Trump's 2024 election win.

RELATED: Tinfoil Haturday: I'm a Facebook Lab Rat. You Might Be, Too. Here Is What You NEED to Know.

RELATED: Tin Foil Haturday: The Democrats Claim There Is No Lefty Pedo Cabal. Roll the Tape.

My two cents

This isn't over. No, I am not suggesting Trump is "playing 4-D chess," but I also do not believe he is wiping his hands of the Epstein matter. Trump risked everything—his fortune, freedom, and life —for this country. He isn't about to let us down now. Give it time.

Advertisement

I also suggest that Trump should consider a deal with Ghislaine Maxwell—her freedom for a list of names—and I suggest he do it sooner rather than later.

I'm also making a prediction:

Calling it now - Ghislaine Maxwell didn't kill herself.



Listen to my fun, funny, MAGA-riffic radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Mon-Fri, 9-11 am EST!



Go to https://t.co/XhtvSXDGZa#MAGA #PatriotsUnited — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) July 8, 2025

Please let me know your theories in the comments.

Hey KDJ, what about Epstein's preoccupation with scientists?

Oops, sorry. I almost forgot to include this gem (the links are in the article, I did not include them):

No one seems to know that much about Epstein’s occupation, but there’s little doubt about the ways he liked to spend his time. “I only have two interests,” he once told a longtime friend and former academic. “Science and pu**y.” It seems those interests overlapped. As the New York Times reported on Wednesday, Epstein’s “passion for cutting-edge science” at times verged into eugenics. Multiple sources told the Times that Epstein had described a plan to inseminate women at his ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico. According to a shakier, secondhand account, also relayed to the Times, Epstein said he wanted to use his ranch to impregnate 20 women at a time, as a means of strengthening the gene pool.

Advertisement

I am sure there is a simple reason Harvard gave a private office to a wealthy convicted pedophile with contacts in the highest level of the evil CIA, who is interested in eugenics, but call me tinfoil wackadoo. I can't think of why. Can you? Please leave that in the comments, too.

Yes, you have to be a VIP member to leave comments. If you aren't already supporting free speech, click HERE and get into the fight for our nation. The pinko stinkos are attacking law enforcement, committing acts of domestic terrorism and, sickly, mocking the young girls who tragically perished in the Texas flood. Fight back while you can. The Marxists' vision of the future doesn't include patriots like us. Fight while you can, or I will save you a spot in the gulag. This is NOT a drill.