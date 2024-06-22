Tin Foil Haturday: The Democrats Claim There Is No Lefty Pedo Cabal. Roll the Tape.

I've been informed by the few liberals utopian socialists who still deign to speak to me that there is no secret confederacy of left-wing pedophiles ravaging hordes of children and that this was just a conspiracy theory whipped by tobaccy-chawin', trailer-dwellin' whackjobs. So I thought I'd pour some bourbon over an ice cube the size of the Death Star, gather some clues, and see what we can learn.

Pedophile Flashback: Remember when a trans dudette calling himself Stacie Marie Laughton, a former New Hampshire state rep., was busted for child pornography?

CLUES #1-85,000: Biden Administration 'Loses' 85,000 Unaccompanied Minor Children

Well, that didn't take long.

I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited in their home country, smuggled to the U.S. border, and ends when ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] delivers a child to a sponsor – some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations," - HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas.

Where are the 85,000 missing children? - BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SENDING CHILDREN TO HOUSES NOW ABANDONED



Muckraker has obtained a list of addresses where some of the 85,000 missing alien children have been delivered under the Biden administration.



Shockingly, one of the addresses… pic.twitter.com/AdSPjZrS0a — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) June 14, 2024

To be fair, we can't say for sure what happened to those 85,000 kids. Maybe they all ended up safe and sound, and this is all just a bureaucratic SNAFU, right?

PEDOPHILE FLASHBACK: Remember when Patrick Wojahn, the Democrat mayor of College Park, M.D., who called Pete Buttigieg his mentor, was busted for child pornography? Remember when he visited the White House six times? Pepperidge Farm remembers.

Clue # 85,001-infinity: The Sound of Freedom

The 2023 film "The Sound of Freedom" is based on the true story of an agent from the Dept. of Homeland Security, Tim Ballard, who frees children from a child trafficking ring in Latin America.

"You sell a bag of cocaine once. A child can be sold, five, ten times a day, for 10 years." — from the hit film “Sound of Freedom”

You'd think that rescuing kids from sexual slavery would be a good thing, yet the apparatchiks at "Rolling Stone" magazine had beef with the film.

Pedophile Flashback: Remember last month when Rahamim "Rami" Shy, a high-ranking Democrat with close links to Obama and the Clintons, was nailed in England for trying to have sex with a child as well as kiddie porn? The Daily Mail suggested his crimes posed a national security risk.

The rag mag suggested the movie was somehow related to "Q Anon," the nemesis of the left-leaning "blue anons."

FACT-O-RAMA! Blue anons believe wacky conspiracy theories like Hunter's laptop is Ruskie disinformation, ivermectin is "horse goo," masks work, the vaccines will stop COVID, and Joe Biden didn't shower with his young daughter, all of which have proven to be untrue.

The far-left-leaning Operation Mockingbird-run magazine also claimed the movie sensationalized child trafficking, adding that it "perpetuates unhelpful and even harmful myths."

Pedophile Flashback: Remember when Illinois State Rep. Keith Farnham was caught with child pornography depicting kids as young as six months old?

If there is a "harmful myth" regarding freeing kids from sexual bondage, by all means, share it. If there is one thing I would think everyone could agree on it is that snatching and selling kids into a life of sexual violence is bad. Well, everyone except for pedophiles.

Pedophile Flashback: Remember when Anthony Weiner, husband of Hillary Clinton's top associate Huma Aberdin, was arrested for "sexting" with a 15-year-old girl?

RELATED: Traffic Update: Child Flesh Peddlers Busted Nationwide as 'Sound of Freedom' Explodes

Pedophile flashback: Remember when former CNN producer John Griffin was sentenced to 19 years in the hoosegow for raping a nine-year-old girl?

Back to the "there is no junta of left-wing kiddie-diddlers" we were talking about.

CLUE # Infinity Squared: Meet Michael Knaapen

Knaapen, the master blaster over at LGBTQ Dems for Maryland, was just busted for sending gut-churning sexual messages to someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy.

Gays Against Groomers knows the existential threat pedophiles pose to the gay community and has been a leading group when it comes to weeding them out.

Pedophile Flashback: Remember when Biden's campaign surrogate Jerry Harris was sent to prion for raping a 15-year-old boy in a men's room?

Check out the video below as Knaapen is exposed for the vile messages he sent to a person he thought was a 14-year-old boy:

GRAPHIC WARNING

🚨DISTURBING CONTENT🚨@iFightForKids has just busted the head of the LGBTQ Dems of Maryland (@mdlgbtqdems) for sending extremely disturbing, sexual texts to who he thought was a 14 year old boy.



We hope this vile pedophile never knows another day of peace in his life. pic.twitter.com/N6xR0VlL9j — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 22, 2024

If you want to read more of Knaapen's texts—which I found to be too nauseating to post in a visible form, such as that last tweet—you can click HERE.

RELATED: The LGBTs Need to Do Something About Their PEDOs, ASAP

Pedophile Flashback: Remember when Arizona State Senator Otoniel "Tony" Navarrete was sentenced to a measly one year in prison for touching kids?

I also want to add that attempting to soften the language regarding child rapists isn't a good look for the left.

PEDO-RAMA! I am running out of room for the "Pedophile Flashback" portion of this article, including this Democrat donor from Maine, Eliot Cutler; this Texas Democrat, Stephen Jabbour; Brett Blomme, the openly gay judge from Milwaukee; Slade Sohmer, former editor of the lefty publication The Recount; CA State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula; Beaverton, Ore., mayor and Boy Scouts Association "Man of the Year" winner Dennis Doyle; NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's close associate—and infant porn watcher—Jacob Schwartz; Tenafly, N.J., Mayor Jeffrey Grossman and his son; chairman of the Pulaski County Arkansas Democratic Party Harold Moody Jr.; and ABC journalist James Gordon Meek, all of whom were busted for child pornography. Then there's Queens, N.Y., Assemblybeasts Zohran Mamdani and Tiffany Cabán who were busted for soliciting sex with a minor. Ditto Matthew Thomas, Democrat Socialists of America bigwig, and his pal Daniel Simmons, the former Delaware deputy attorney general, who were caught trying to have a threeway sex romp with a 16-year-old boy. There are more but I only have so much time, space, and bourbon. May I add, unlike Tenafly Mayor Jeffrey Grossman, who watches kiddie porn with his son, my dad and I watched hockey.

I thought we were all cool with calling a pedo a pedo, but the left doesn't like that word. They're pushing for the kinder, gentler sounding "MAP" which stands for a "minor-attracted person." They also like "YAP" which means a "youth-attracted person."

Pedophile Flashback: Remember when Robert Jacob, a former Democrat mayor of Sebastopol, Calif., was busted for having sex with a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old?

Softening the language for a heinous group of monsters is repugnant, and it's coming from the far left.

I count 23 child-ravaging animals, 24 if you count the Tenafly mayor's son. Tell me again there isn't a syndicate of pedophilia in the Democrat Party.

And yes, there are likely a few Republicans as well. I found three.

People who have sex with rape kids—or watch videos of other adults doing it—cannot become a part of a civilized society.

While researching this article, I clicked links that said "Article Removed," so I know the move to hide their crimes is ongoing.

