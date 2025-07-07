Horrific: Liberal Ghouls Compete to Mock Children Lost in the Texas Flood

Kevin Downey Jr. | 5:13 PM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

One would think Democrats could stow their hatred of Christians, conservatives, and white people until the bodies of all of Texas's Camp Mystic victims -- some of whom are mere third-graders -- have been pulled from the mud of the Guadalupe River. But, today's liberals are vile, hateful miscreants who find pleasure where they can, and lately, it's been in the body count of last week's tragic flash flood.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Camp Mystic is a camp for Christian girls and young women. Judging by photos of the camp, it would appear that being white is not a prerequisite to join.

I understand that being a Democrat these days means taking a bushel of "Ls," many of which are likely more painful than a kidney stone the size of a Toyota Prius.

Headlines are dominated by Lefty violence, including but not limited to:

  • The illegal immigrant who burned Jewish people
  • A Jihadi daddy shot two Jews to death in Washington, D.C.
  • Leftist yobbos rioted in LA

Then there are the headlines that hurt them:

RELATED: The Left’s SICK Response to the Texas Floods Will Make Your Blood Boil

MATT-O-RAMA! I may be the first writer at PJ Media to list four articles by our own Matt Margolis in a row. Let me check; (Hi , Paula, am I the first to list four articles by Matt in a row?)

Social media is full of human wreckage laughingly suggesting the tragedy was "God's will." One tool suggested the flood led Project 2025's "first victims."

The worst reprobate (so far) has to be Sade Perkins, who was appointed by former Democratic Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to head up the city's Food Insecurity Board. Perkins launched into a tirade against the girls who were killed in the flood with palpable glee.

“I know I’m going to get cancelled for this, but Camp Mystic is a white-only girls’ Christian camp. They don’t even have a token Asian. They don’t have a token Black person. It’s an all-white, white-only conservative Christian camp,” Sade Perkins bellowed in a TikTok video.

Advertisement

“If you ain’t white you ain’t right, you ain’t gettin’ in, you ain’t goin’. Period,” Perkins continued, despite the photos I posted from the camp showing minority girls.

Just when you'd suspect Perkins — who is now unemployed because of her multi-pronged hate-filled messages — had had enough fun mocking the dead white Christian girls, she released this pile of racist feculence:

I get that white people are not used to people telling them and calling them out on their racism and telling them about their double standards and how you wouldn’t give a damn about other children and how there’s children in ICE detention right now who y’all don’t give two f–ks about. There’s no prayers going up for them, but we’re supposed to stop the world and stop everything we’re doing to go and hunt for these little missing white girls.

With a seemingly unquenchable hatred for those "abhorent" Christian girls, Perkins, an obvious black supremacist, went lower than the ambergris she eats for lunch with this:

     RELATED: Texas Floods: More Than 60 Dead, Digital Ghouls Smirk

     RELATED: How to Ruin Your Medical Career With One Vile Comment About the Texas Floods

Advertisement

The sickest thing I can see here isn't the hatred these liberal animals have for the young girls who were killed in the flood, but the seeming competition in which they engage in to show their utter disdain.

If the New World Order succeeds, and the United States of America is handed over to our replacements, our kids and grandkids will be hunted and slaughtered, as we see in Africa. They will be used as rape toys, as they are in the UK and throughout Western Europe.

The hatred you've just read is due to decades of social conditioning, compliments of the neo-commies looking to scuttle our nation. It's all part of the plan to replace we the people. Just ask this harridan:

I typically write a funny pitch here, trying to convince patriots like you how close our Western civilization is to extinction. Not today.

If this hatred, which I assure you is due to decades of Marxists spewing vile, fattist rhetoric, isn't enough to convince you to join the fight against the death of our country, nothing will be.

If you want to join the battle by keeping free speech free, click HERE.




Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

Does This Bombshell Memo Prove That Biden’s Campaign Sabotaged Him? Matt Margolis
Here’s Kamala Harris’s Snarling Response to Inquiries About Old Joe Biden’s Condition Robert Spencer
How to Ruin Your Medical Career With One Vile Comment About the Texas Floods Sarah Anderson
When an American Goes Missing in Paradise Sarah Anderson
Guess Who Lied About Trump's NWS Budget Cuts... Stephen Green
Is This the End for Lisa Murkowski in Alaska? Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
DEI Deathwatch Vol. XXX: Carnival Cruise Line Vs. Chaos on the High Seas
123456: The Office Password That Might Kill the Office
Advertisement