Horrific: Liberal Ghouls Compete to Mock Children Lost in the Texas Flood

One would think Democrats could stow their hatred of Christians, conservatives, and white people until the bodies of all of Texas's Camp Mystic victims -- some of whom are mere third-graders -- have been pulled from the mud of the Guadalupe River. But, today's liberals are vile, hateful miscreants who find pleasure where they can, and lately, it's been in the body count of last week's tragic flash flood.

FACT-O-RAMA! Camp Mystic is a camp for Christian girls and young women. Judging by photos of the camp, it would appear that being white is not a prerequisite to join.

I understand that being a Democrat these days means taking a bushel of "Ls," many of which are likely more painful than a kidney stone the size of a Toyota Prius.

Headlines are dominated by Lefty violence, including but not limited to:

The illegal immigrant who burned Jewish people

A Jihadi daddy shot two Jews to death in Washington, D.C.

Leftist yobbos rioted in LA

Then there are the headlines that hurt them:

Social media is full of human wreckage laughingly suggesting the tragedy was "God's will." One tool suggested the flood led Project 2025's "first victims."

The worst reprobate (so far) has to be Sade Perkins, who was appointed by former Democratic Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to head up the city's Food Insecurity Board. Perkins launched into a tirade against the girls who were killed in the flood with palpable glee.

“I know I’m going to get cancelled for this, but Camp Mystic is a white-only girls’ Christian camp. They don’t even have a token Asian. They don’t have a token Black person. It’s an all-white, white-only conservative Christian camp,” Sade Perkins bellowed in a TikTok video.

“If you ain’t white you ain’t right, you ain’t gettin’ in, you ain’t goin’. Period,” Perkins continued, despite the photos I posted from the camp showing minority girls.

Just when you'd suspect Perkins — who is now unemployed because of her multi-pronged hate-filled messages — had had enough fun mocking the dead white Christian girls, she released this pile of racist feculence:

I get that white people are not used to people telling them and calling them out on their racism and telling them about their double standards and how you wouldn’t give a damn about other children and how there’s children in ICE detention right now who y’all don’t give two f–ks about. There’s no prayers going up for them, but we’re supposed to stop the world and stop everything we’re doing to go and hunt for these little missing white girls.

With a seemingly unquenchable hatred for those "abhorent" Christian girls, Perkins, an obvious black supremacist, went lower than the ambergris she eats for lunch with this:

Sade Perkins, the vile racist in Houston, Texas, who posted the TikTok video about the poor children from Camp Mystic in the Hill Country, made this abhorrent comment.



This woman is evil and deeply disturbed and is, imo, a psychopath with no conscience. pic.twitter.com/RZazC9v3N9 — New World Disorder 1111 (@NWDisorder1111) July 6, 2025

The sickest thing I can see here isn't the hatred these liberal animals have for the young girls who were killed in the flood, but the seeming competition in which they engage in to show their utter disdain.

If the New World Order succeeds, and the United States of America is handed over to our replacements, our kids and grandkids will be hunted and slaughtered, as we see in Africa. They will be used as rape toys, as they are in the UK and throughout Western Europe.

The hatred you've just read is due to decades of social conditioning, compliments of the neo-commies looking to scuttle our nation. It's all part of the plan to replace we the people. Just ask this harridan:

When they say they are planning to kill us, believe them. https://t.co/NQRZCmXYaV — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) July 7, 2025

I typically write a funny pitch here, trying to convince patriots like you how close our Western civilization is to extinction. Not today.

If this hatred, which I assure you is due to decades of Marxists spewing vile, fattist rhetoric, isn't enough to convince you to join the fight against the death of our country, nothing will be.

