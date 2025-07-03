Joe Biden Made Another Public Appearance, and Oh Boy

If you thought the spectacle of Biden behind a podium was a thing of the past, think again. This week, the former president emerged from his Delaware cocoon to deliver the keynote at the Society for Human Resource Management’s convention in San Diego.

Advertisement

A couple of months ago, it was revealed that he was having trouble booking speaking gigs — probably because no one was going to fork over the $300,000 speaking fee reportedly attached to his name.

The Society for Human Resource Management must have had a Groupon code.

So what kind of wisdom did Ol’ Joe share?

Biden was asked about what he’s doing these days. His answer? He’s “working on a memoir” about his time in the Oval Office, which he claims his publisher wanted delivered in “March of this year.” March?

Does anyone really believe that a publisher was expecting a tell-all Biden tome that quickly, or is Joe once again hopelessly confused about the timeline? Or did the publisher figure that was ample time for a manuscript written in crayon? The answer was a rambling mess, the kind of meandering that’s become his trademark.

Then came the self-pity. Biden lamented that so much of what he “did” is being undone. He trotted out the tired claim that NATO was “in shambles” when he took office, and that he single-handedly strengthened the alliance and took on the invasion of Ukraine. Reality check: Russia invaded Ukraine under Biden’s watch, emboldened by his weakness on issues like Nord Stream 2 and the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump was the one who actually got NATO members to pay up for their own defense, not just in his first term, but even more so in his second. Trump is the one who’s been working to end the war that erupted under Biden’s nose, and it’s Trump who delivered real security by taking out Iran’s nuclear capabilities and brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

But Biden wasn’t done spinning yarns. He claimed that European leaders were calling him, pleading for him to “get engaged.”

“And I’m getting calls — I’m not going to go into them, I can’t — from a number of European leaders asking me to get engaged,” he said.

Uh-huh.

He then added, “I’m not, because things are different.” Sure, Joe. Maybe the calls are coming from inside the house. Or maybe from one of those dead world leaders he has claimed to speak with in the past. Seriously, nobody gave a crap about Biden when he was in the White House, and he’s even less relevant now. And to make matters worse for him, many in the party still blame him for Trump winning because he didn’t drop out of the race earlier, or because he sought a second term in the first place.

He also claimed, with a straight face, that he’s been “dealing with a lot of Democrat and Republican colleagues calling me … wanting to talk and bounce things off of me.”

Advertisement

Name one, Joe. Just one Republican. John McCain? Jackie Walorski? Ronald Reagan? Biden’s long history of fabrication is well documented, and this is just another tall tale for the pile.

And yet, that probably isn’t his worst lie. He also claimed that “Every single day, I contact every single one of my grandchildren.”

Really, I bet he doesn’t call Navy Roberts, the daughter of his son Hunter.

📺 And now, your moment of zen. Some Q&A with @JoeBiden from today's #SHRM25 conference in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/AGtN47aau9 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 2, 2025

His memoir is going to be a real hoot.

If Biden’s latest performance left you shaking your head, you’re exactly who PJ Media fights for. Join PJ Media VIP with the promo code FIGHT and save 60% on a subscription that gives you exclusive access, ad-free browsing, and the chance to engage directly with our writers and readers. Don’t let the truth get buried under media spin. Join the movement — support fearless conservative journalism that holds the powerful accountable.