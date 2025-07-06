Texas Floods: More Than 60 Dead, Digital Ghouls Smirk

Ashley McCully | 9:19 AM on July 06, 2025
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

There are two types of personalities who thrive in a crisis, those who live to serve others and those who live to serve themselves. During Hurricane Milton, the stories were about Real America Heroes rescuing bed-ridden and wheelchair-bound senior citizens from a medically assisted living home in Tampa, and the FEMA employee who directed relief workers to skip the houses with Trump signs in the yard. Hurricane Helene is still producing anecdotes of the Amish community building bridges and homes for free while talking leftist heads on cable news pretend the catastrophe never existed since it has nothing to do with hating President Trump.

These ghouls aiming to benefit from the deaths and sufferings of their fellow Americans deserve to be called out. As believers in the free market, we should not look to silence these vile voices but overwhelm them with stories of bravery, sacrifice, and tenacity. Use the comments portion of this page to post the villains and heroes you see in the Texas Hill Country floods. Together, we can honor the lives lost and celebrate the human spirit.

Grand marshal of the Ghoul Parade is Ron Filipkowski, a X.com personality with nearly a million followers. According to his bio, he's a former Marine and "Republican Party Insane Asylum Escapee"; he lives in Maine. Mr. Filipkowski believes that innocent children dying while enjoying the American rite of passage that is sleep-away summer camp is a consequence of their parents' votes. 

Imagine being so vile that, in the midst of a tragedy where dozens of children are dead, suffering, and traumatized, your only concern is scoring political points in your echo chamber. Parents are being notified that their baby girl will never sing another solo in the school pageant, make another picture to hang on the fridge, or ask for another bedtime hug, and Ron smirks and says to himself, "Shoulda voted for Kamala, I guess."

You know what's interesting, Ron? Those photos of the kids, complete with their names and parents’ phone numbers, reveal that many come from blue cities like Houston and Dallas. Did you even know Texas has Democrat-led cities, or were you just stuck on a stereotype? Also, as an attorney, I know you probably already know this but facts, not assumptions, matter and just because the facts have not yet been discovered does not give you permission to spew ridiculous and broad assumptions, even if those ridiculous and broad assumptions get you engagement clicks.

Now, let's compare this hero of the Left to a hero of Real America, one that celebrates humanity and not political platforms.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Scott Ruskin went out on his very first mission as a rescue swimmer and saved 165 lives from the floodwaters. 

Imagine the courage and fortitude required to put your life in a harness and go into rushing waters again and again, plucking human bodies from their worst nightmare. Scott Ruskin, his pilot, his co-pilot, and fellow Aviation Survival Technicians should inspire people like Filipkowski to remember what actual heroism is--and honor it.

Before anyone thinks Ron is alone in his ivory tower, this 38,000-follower account from Michigan wants a piece of the pie:

As the waters recede, stories emerge: 

A father digging through a pile of water-logged pillows, stuffed animals, and blankets looking for anything that belonged to his daughter, who is still missing.

A rescue worker overcome with grief at seeing a human corpse mangled in a tree.

A kitchen line worker pushing through physical pain and exhaustion to feed rescue workers because he knows if he can keep them fed, they can keep helping people.

Being geographically and culturally distant from tragedy shouldn’t diminish the value of human life—but a steady diet of exploiting children as political talking points (whether it’s abortion on demand, kids in “cages,” or puberty blockers) will do that to a person.

Fortunately, we have Real America heroes like 27-year old Julian Ryan. This young man saw his family in a house filling with water and made a choice: break the window and give them their best chance at survival. In the process, Ryan severed an artery in his arm. His sister admitted to him that she was scared; he replied, "Me, too." Julian bled to death in the Guadalupe waters. His family survived.

The themes of duty and life keep colliding with selfishness and self-aggrandizement. Is it coincidence that only one side of the aisle represents the latter? Have we, as a country, become so imbued with political talking points that we have morphed into more parrot than person? I refuse to believe that. Keyboard warriors are a small percentage of our population, but social media has given them a disproportionate platform. 

As the morons continue self-identifying, I hope we all continue to look for and celebrate Real America heroes like Quinn, a counselor at Camp La Junta who physically pushed some of his campers into the rafters of their cabin as the waters rose. 

In the coming days, the heartbreaking death toll numbers will increase, and so will the stories of humanity at its finest. In the meantime, people will continue telling you who they are and, ladies and gents, it's time to believe them if you've not begun to already.

From liberal legacy media to academic elites to puffed up armchair quarterbacks, the ghouls are out in full force. They certainly will not stop themselves--they can't help it--but we can stand up to them; the memories of those who have perished have earned that much of our courage.

