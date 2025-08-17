Portland Antifa Riot at ICE Facility—Again

Portland Antifa domestic terrorists have been engaged in months of violent harassment against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including during a Saturday riot at the Democrat-led city’s ICE facility.

As Donald Trump has noted, law enforcement should be able to fight back when radical leftist protesters are assaulting them. That’s especially true in Portland, where the ICE facility has been under siege to a greater or lesser degree for many, many weeks.

Post Millennial senior editor Andy Ngo is always exposing leftist violence, which is actually a major national threat (unlike the fake scare about “Christian extremism” or “Islamophobia”). And Portland is forever providing fresh examples of lawlessness.

Portland (Aug. 16) — A far-left riot suspect tried to hide his or her face from the cameras after being released from custody at the Antifa riot. Do you recognize this person?



Video by @KatieDaviscourt. pic.twitter.com/BTs8Mgq4uD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2025





One individual arrested for his rioting has already been released, according to Ngo. “Leftist riot suspect Daryn Herzberg was apprehended and released again. He's the man who was in the viral video getting shoved to the ground a few days earlier,” he posted. No wonder ICE agents have been under siege for so long in Portland: the same domestic terrorists are arrested and then released repeatedly, encouraging them to commit crimes under the security of knowing there will be no serious consequences.

Portland (Aug. 16) — Leftist riot suspect Daryn Herzberg was apprehended and released again. He's the man who was in the viral video getting shoved to the ground a few days earlier. Video by @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/jJq1SzFC9X https://t.co/U8Q78Kpmwn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2025

ICE agents are fighting back, based on a video from Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt. Federal agents utilized pepper gas against Antifa and the other far-left rioters who had congregated this weekend to attack the ICE facility in “the ongoing insurrection lasting months now,” Ngo explained. Yes, it is an insurrection. Amazing how the Democrats who spent four years hunting down J6 grandmas for “insurrection” are now enthusiastically fueling the anti-ICE insanity.

Portland (Aug. 16) — Federal agents fired off pepper gas as Antifa and far-left rioters gathered to attack the facility in the ongoing insurrection lasting months now. Video by @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/RiXhXyXBsI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2025





Then again, Portland is a sanctuary city, and has for years now been an infamous hotspot of leftist violence, so it’s not really a surprise that it continues to function like a crime-ridden third world dictatorship. But if the federal government hasn’t cut off all taxpayer funds to Portland yet, it needs to do so immediately, because it is utterly unacceptable for thugs to be allowed to assault and besiege ICE agents and then simply be released.

Democrats have long been the party of domestic violence — it’s the party of the KKK, after all — but we are definitely at a crisis point, just as we were in 2020.

Portland (Aug. 16) — Antifa and far-left extremists rioted at the ICE facility again. The woman screaming and agitating in the video is Mindan Ocon, who has been doing propaganda for Antifa in the press. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) Aug 16, 2025





Just another typical day in a Democrat sanctuary city.

