Portland Antifa Riot at ICE Facility—Again

Catherine Salgado | 1:30 PM on August 17, 2025
Generated by Runway AI

Portland Antifa domestic terrorists have been engaged in months of violent harassment against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including during a Saturday riot at the Democrat-led city’s ICE facility.

Advertisement

As Donald Trump has noted, law enforcement should be able to fight back when radical leftist protesters are assaulting them. That’s especially true in Portland, where the ICE facility has been under siege to a greater or lesser degree for many, many weeks.

Post Millennial senior editor Andy Ngo is always exposing leftist violence, which is actually a major national threat (unlike the fake scare about “Christian extremism” or “Islamophobia”). And Portland is forever providing fresh examples of lawlessness.


For Our VIPsDems Aren’t Pretending — They Love Crime and Rigged Elections

One individual arrested for his rioting has already been released, according to Ngo. “Leftist riot suspect Daryn Herzberg was apprehended and released again. He's the man who was in the viral video getting shoved to the ground a few days earlier,” he posted. No wonder ICE agents have been under siege for so long in Portland: the same domestic terrorists are arrested and then released repeatedly, encouraging them to commit crimes under the security of knowing there will be no serious consequences.

Advertisement

ICE agents are fighting back, based on a video from Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt. Federal agents utilized pepper gas against Antifa and the other far-left rioters who had congregated this weekend to attack the ICE facility in “the ongoing insurrection lasting months now,” Ngo explained. Yes, it is an insurrection. Amazing how the Democrats who spent four years hunting down J6 grandmas for “insurrection” are now enthusiastically fueling the anti-ICE insanity.


Then again, Portland is a sanctuary city, and has for years now been an infamous hotspot of leftist violence, so it’s not really a surprise that it continues to function like a crime-ridden third world dictatorship. But if the federal government hasn’t cut off all taxpayer funds to Portland yet, it needs to do so immediately, because it is utterly unacceptable for thugs to be allowed to assault and besiege ICE agents and then simply be released.

Advertisement

Democrats have long been the party of domestic violence — it’s the party of the KKK, after all — but we are definitely at a crisis point, just as we were in 2020.


Just another typical day in a Democrat sanctuary city.

Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! 

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE RIOTS SANCTUARY CITIES

Recommended

MUST WATCH: Rubio Turns Sunday Morning Into a MSM Reality Check Sarah Anderson
The Left Melts Down Over Gloria Gaynor Kennedy Center Honor Matt Margolis
ICE Doxxer Is Busted While Livestreaming ... and Suddenly a Tow Truck Shows Up Victoria Taft
How Trump Broke the Democratic Party Matt Margolis
Did This Remark at Trump and Putin’s Presser Send Democrats Into Meltdown? Matt Margolis
NGOs Accusing Israel of Blocking Aid Employed Jihadis, Most Didn’t Apply for Approval Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

AI Chatbot Takes Trusting Pothead on Bumpy Ride to Crazytown
Mamdani Destroyed in Four Words by an Unexpected Critic
Complicity in Terrorism: Hamas Praises Australia for Recognizing ‘Palestine’
Advertisement