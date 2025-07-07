How to Ruin Your Medical Career With One Vile Comment About the Texas Floods

Happy Monday, PJ Media readers. I hope y'all had a lovely long weekend celebrating the country's 249th birthday. I took some time off to tackle some major projects around my house, and while I stayed largely removed from the news over the last few days, I did manage to somewhat keep up with the flooding in Texas. How could you not? The death toll just keeps rising and includes so many children. It's heartbreaking.

Advertisement

Unless you're a leftist.

Ashley wrote a bit about this yesterday — the "ghouls" who, instead of offering up support for the victims, danced on their graves and made the natural disaster political because why let any tragedy go to waste when you can use it to attack Donald Trump?

But one person, in particular, stands out: Dr. Christina Propst.

Propst is a pediatrician responsible for the health of our smallest and some of our most vulnerable citizens. Presumably, she pledged an oath to do no harm at some point before her 25-year career began, but deep down, she feels that politics trump that (pun not intended). Over the weekend, she proved that she's nothing more than a vile, disgusting excuse for a human being.

In a social media post that has since been deleted, Propst wrote (along with a prayer emoji):

May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry.



Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA.



They deny climate change.



May they get what they voted for.



Bless their hearts.

While she may have deleted the post, screenshots last forever, and her statements went viral over the last 24 hours or so.

Houston pediatrician Dr Christina Propst believes innocent children deserved to die in recent Texas floods. @BlueFishMD. pic.twitter.com/HKMJlHxbk2 — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) July 6, 2025

Initially, her employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics, said she'd been placed on administrative leave, but a new announcement on its website says she has now been fired:

Advertisement

This past weekend, we were made aware of a social media comment from one of our physicians. The individual is no longer employed by Blue Fish Pediatrics. As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics. We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs. We continue to extend our full support to the families and the surrounding communities who are grieving, recovering, and searching for hope. Sincerely, Blue Fish Pediatrics Leadership Team

Blue Fish has eight pediatric offices across the Houston area. She was also apparently affiliated with Houston's Memorial Hermann Health System, which released a statement, as well:

Our statement on central Texas flooding tragedy. pic.twitter.com/W0tWJ5Rs7j — Memorial Hermann (@memorialhermann) July 6, 2025

If you dig a little deeper on Propst, you'll learn pretty much everything you need to know about her. She was a big fan of mask mandates for kids back during COVID.

Meet Dr. Christina Propst.

Propst was affiliated with Blue Fish Pediatrics in Texas. In the aftermath of a devastating flood that claimed the lives of over 80 people, she posted a vile message saying she was only praying for the safety of “visitors, children, non-MAGA voters, and… pic.twitter.com/ebYHZ6S2Ap — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 7, 2025

Advertisement

Not only was she a COVID fascist, but she also encouraged people to go after other medical professionals who didn't agree with her.

Pediatrician Dr. Christina Propst joined activist group "Shots Heard" in encouraging the public to file false reports against me to the medical board.



When I reported this to the board, they refused to act, claiming they don't investigate free speech.



Link to her website in… pic.twitter.com/SHGBubFGlq — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) June 21, 2025

This woman is completely unhinged and should never be allowed near a child — or an adult for that matter — in a medical capacity again. Can you imagine what she might do if a parent brings their kid into her office and they're wearing a MAGA shirt? I wouldn't even want her serving me fries at McDonald's, much less providing health care. Unfortunately, she'll probably end up as a medical expert on MSNBC or a guest host on "The View," but I'd like to think her vile ways have finally caught up with her, and she's ruined her prestigious career for good.

Enjoying our content? You gain access to even more exclusive articles, podcasts, and livestreams, as well as other perks like the chance to interact with our writers and other readers, by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Memberships are on sale right now for a whopping 60% off with the code word FIGHT. Come join us today!