The Left’s SICK Response to the Texas Floods Will Make Your Blood Boil

When tragedy strikes, you can always count on the left to weaponize heartbreak for political gain. The catastrophic flash floods in central Texas—already the deadliest weather disaster of 2025—have claimed over 50 lives, including 15 children. Families are shattered. A Christian girls’ camp in Kerr County was virtually obliterated, with desperate searches underway for the missing. Yet, as rescue teams work around the clock and communities cling to hope, the left has seized the moment to launch a grotesque smear campaign against Donald Trump and red-state governance.

Instead of mourning the dead or supporting the heroic first responders—who have already rescued more than 850 people from the floodwaters—leftists are spinning a narrative that blames Trump-era budget decisions for the devastation.

CNN’s Juliette Kayyem just couldn’t help herself:

This is an absolute tragedy. The question we have to ask is whether any ability to notify or warn was impacted by decreases/DOGE on weather services. I don't know the answer and we can't assume it; the camp may have been isolated. But I'd want to know if I were a parent. https://t.co/NT7acPtk7C — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) July 4, 2025

Even a sitting U.S. senator got in on the "blame Trump and DOGE" game:

“Accurate weather forecasting helps avoid fatal disasters,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a post on X. “There are consequences to Trump’s brainless attacks on public workers, like meteorologists.”

They weren’t alone. There are countless posts on social media spreading the narrative that cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) left Texans vulnerable, and that the NWS failed to provide adequate warning.

These claims were, of course, completely false, and easily proven so.

You’re in MA. I’m in Texas. Let me clue you in:

- Multiple advanced warnings 12+ hours in advance

- Flash flood warning 3+ hours in advance

- The river surged by 26 ft in barely 45 minutes

No one needs any inexcusable politicizing of a horrible natural disaster. https://t.co/3JzLVAjw8R — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 5, 2025

This is buIIshit.



NOAA’s National Weather Service office in Austin / San Antonio issued a flood watch over 12 hours before the flood, and a flash flood warning THREE hours in advance.



Find a new job. Your “political analysis” skills suck. https://t.co/9vt1vS2Z79 pic.twitter.com/ATtYA0w3su — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) July 5, 2025

Simply put, the facts don’t support the left’s fever dream, and even the left-wing outlet Wired had to admit it.

Some local and state officials have said that insufficient forecasts from the National Weather Service caught the region off guard. That claim has been amplified by pundits across social media, who say that cuts to the NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, its parent organization, inevitably led to the failure in Texas. But meteorologists who spoke to WIRED say that the NWS accurately predicted the risk of flooding in Texas and could not have foreseen the extreme severity of the storm. What’s more, they say that what the NWS did forecast this week underscores the need to sustain funding to the crucial agency.

It’s not enough for them to politicize a tragedy—they have to lie about it, too. As the search for survivors continues, liberal pundits and blue-check Twitter warriors are busy “concern trolling” Texans, suggesting that “this is what happens when you cut too much government.” Some have even gone so far as to imply that red states somehow deserve this fate, as if the weather itself is a tool of cosmic justice for voting the wrong way. The sheer callousness is staggering.

This is the left’s playbook, page by page: exploit tragedy, distort the truth, and demonize political opponents. They did it after hurricanes, after wildfires, and now after floods. Never mind the facts. Never mind the suffering of real people. For them, the only thing that matters is the narrative.

The left’s response to the Texas floods is a disgrace. It’s a reminder of just how far they’ll go to push their agenda, even if it means dancing on the graves of the innocent. Texans deserve better. America deserves better. And the next time disaster strikes, maybe—just maybe—the left could try offering compassion instead of contempt. But I won’t hold my breath.

