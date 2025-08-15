'I Was Blown Away’: Kash Patel Describes Explosive FBI Burn Room Discovery

FBI Director Kash Patel says he was “blown away” by what he uncovered inside a hidden “burn room” at the bureau’s headquarters, a locked area in the Hoover Building containing thousands of documents tied to the Russia-collusion hoax and other politically sensitive matters.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, Patel described finding not just one, but seven government “burn bags, ”specially designed containers for destroying classified evidence, along with hard drives belonging to former FBI leaders, including James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page.

“I was blown away,” Patel said. “But, sadly, it’s come to be expected in this town when corrupt bureaucrats weaponize and destroy law enforcement like predecessors of mine did at the FBI.”

Patel explained that President Trump’s mandate for “transparency and accountability” is driving his push to clean house and expose misconduct. “Think about this for a second,” he told Hannity. “We exposed the Russiagate hoax… the FISA abuses, the corruption of political parties, and the lies to a federal court just to illegally surveil a presidential candidate. I came in years later thinking we uncovered most of it. But sadly, we found a room locked away locked away in the Hoover building that contained burn bags,” he continued. “We didn’t find one. We found seven. That wasn’t the only thing we found in there. We found hard drives from our predecessors and prior FBI leadership and folks like Page, Strzok, Comey, McCabe, Comey, the list goes on from Russiagate. The names were strewn all over these materials.”

Some of the newly discovered evidence, Patel said, includes official allegations from a Democratic staffer accusing then-Rep. Adam Schiff of orchestrating leaks of classified intelligence to harm Trump, claims that the FBI had buried until now. Patel also cited information tying Comey to the leaking of classified material to The New York Times through a Columbia University contact.

He stressed that the investigation is bigger than the FBI, with relevant documents spread across the intelligence community. Patel is working with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to obtain and release records, including the long-classified Durham Annex. “We are educating the American public as we build through this Transparency Initiative,” Patel said. “We are going to de-weaponize the FBI and get its credibility back… by showing them what we’re doing every step of the way.”

Patel agreed with Hannity’s assessment that the weaponization of government agencies may have influenced three presidential elections in a row — 2016, 2020, and 2024 — against Donald Trump. “Everything you recited,” Patel said, “is years of excavating documents that these deep state actors held and buried.”

“As bad as the crime is, the corruption cover-up from senior government officials who are sworn to uphold their duties and accountability for the American public, they are the ones that violated that trust the most internally and need to be held accountable," he said.

Many of the names in question, Patel added, appear in already public records, including FISA warrants, FBI interview summaries, and the infamous Strzok-Page text messages. Additional releases are coming soon. “The American people are gonna see and hear the names themselves, and they can touch and feel it,” he said. “We’ve assembled a team of accountability and we’re gonna deliver for the American people like never before.”

