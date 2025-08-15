Hillary Clinton Says She'd Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize — for Real

President Trump arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday with a single urgent demand for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin: a ceasefire in Ukraine, and he wants it immediately. “I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today… I want the killing to stop,” Trump told reporters as he headed to the high-stakes summit, which is taking place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a Cold War–era military facility. Trump will greet Putin upon arrival, a symbolic gesture underscoring the significance of the talks.

If the meeting goes well, a follow-up summit that includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be the next step, one that, according to Hillary Clinton of all people, could even put Trump in line for a Nobel Peace Prize if he manages to broker an end to the bloody, grinding war between Russia and Ukraine. Not only that, but she also says she’d nominate him herself.

Yes, you read that right. On Jessica Tarlov’s “Raging Moderates” podcast, Tarlov asked what she would be aiming for if she were heading to Alaska to meet Putin, drawing on her experience as a former secretary of state. Clinton was candid in her response. She said she personally wouldn’t be going but acknowledged the reality that President Trump had chosen to take on the mission at a military base on U.S. soil. She said her focus would be on convincing Trump that “he gains nothing by capitulating to Putin.”

Clinton revealed that, from what she’s gathered, Trump “very much would like to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.”

“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war where Putin is the aggressor invading a neighbor country, try to change the borders, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to in a way validate Putin’s vision of Greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin, something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity,” she said.

Clinton laid out the conditions she would demand: a ceasefire with “no exchange of territory” and Putin gradually withdrawing from seized lands over time to demonstrate “good faith efforts, let us say, not to threaten European security.” She said, “If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.” Her main goal was to prevent “capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the United States.” She warned that any such capitulation would set “a terrible, terrible precedent,” making America “less safe” and rewarding Putin’s aggression, which “he will not stop.”

Clinton closed on a note that mixed skepticism with hope: “You can dream, Jessica, you can dream. And I’m dreaming that for whatever combination of reasons, including the elusive Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump may actually stand up to Putin on behalf of not just Ukraine and its democracy and its very brave people, but frankly, on behalf of our own security and interests.”

Does she mean it? I wouldn’t trust a Clinton as far as I could throw one. But watching her have to swallow those words? That would be priceless.

