FLASH FLOODING: 23 Girls Missing from Texas Summer Camp

The Guadalupe River, an icon of the Texas Hill Country, runs between San Antonio and Austin to the Gulf of Mexico. Since yesterday, July 3, rain has dumped between 12 and 20 inches in central Texas, causing the river to crest the banks and send walls of water into rural towns on its banks.
Reminiscent of Hurricane Harvey, the system that parked itself over the Houston area in 2017 and sat there, this storm hovered over the Guadalupe for 10 hours, causing enormous floods.
It’s like a land hurricane formed over #Kerrville and hasn’t moved for the past 10hrs. I think we’re up to 12 inches of rain in the past 8hrs pic.twitter.com/JCspb0SPMg— DerrickGott007💎 (@derrickgott007) July 4, 2025
Texas has experienced rainfalls over the last few months that have brought lake levels from drought to normal or, in some cases, above normal levels. Given the system of levies and man-made lakes, these weather events can be catastrophic.
Heavy rain+ flooding threaten portions of West and Central Texas.— Texas Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) July 4, 2025
⚠️ PLEASE HEED LOCAL WARNINGS ⚠️@texasgamewarden is assisting #TeamTexas with search and rescue
Texas State Parks are posting latest info about storm impacts to their social media and https://t.co/MEqUWejwvK pic.twitter.com/apxiJNYnGe
Multiple summer camps, vacation hot spots, and short-term rental cabins line the Guadalupe (pronounced gwah-duh-LOOP). Camp Mystic, a popular Christian summer camp for girls, is located on the river and, unfortunately, was directly and dramatically affected by a flash flood event.
According to fast-water rescue reports, a cabin on the camp's grounds was swept away by the water and carried away as many as 23 school-aged girls.
This is heart-breaking 🥺 pic.twitter.com/IUBZTUIzWm— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 4, 2025
Rescues are underway and the Cajun Navy is en route, but 13 fatalities have already been confirmed.
WATCH: Helicopter rescues at Camp Mystic in Kerrville, Texas amid catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe River.— Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) July 4, 2025
Multiple girls from the camp remain missing after several camp cabins were swept away during flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/fb6sdUNtmc
This is an emotional, ongoing situation and updates will be made as they are available. In the meantime, parents are desperate to locate their daughters.
Virginia
🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vsgync3JQo— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) July 4, 2025
Renee
For those following the catastrophic flooding in Hunt and Kerrville - this sweet girl is still missing from Camp Mystic. Please if you have any information contact her family at this number or message me. Please share if you’re in the Texas area. She was in Bubble Inn. pic.twitter.com/XmWHzyhJHA— Annabel Stephan Hardin (@AnnabelStephan) July 4, 2025
Mary Grace
Texas Hill Country Flooding.— Kelly (@kellytx2) July 4, 2025
Missing from Camp Mystic.
Please share. pic.twitter.com/76YFlaMqZk
Molly
Please share. pic.twitter.com/ts34ySC8tN— Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 4, 2025
Lainey
🚨PLEASE HELP🚨 Lainey Landry’s family needs your help— Amanda Henderson (@AmandaHTV) July 4, 2025
+
Lainey was at Camp Mystic when the flooding hit & hasn’t been heard from since. Her parents shared this photo w/ me & are pleading for anyone who’s seen her to call authorities or them, Ben/ Natalie Landry (713)-213-3140 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/eIKhFqyPJI
Linnie
Texas Hill Country Flooding.— Kelly (@kellytx2) July 4, 2025
Missing from Camp Mystic.
Please share. pic.twitter.com/bD5TVxboQg
Eloise and Lila
Pray for these angels… they are missing from Camp Mystic. I’ll keep adding as I get them. pic.twitter.com/2G2wdmemR7— Jennifer (@jenpwcoleman) July 4, 2025
Hadley
Missing in the Texas flood - pray for these families. https://t.co/JQiKsBjIDz pic.twitter.com/pOBmPwiIpR— Lara Logan (@laralogan) July 4, 2025
Kellyanne
Missing: Guadalupe River Floods from Camp Mystic. pic.twitter.com/yEo0kUjH9z— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) July 4, 2025
UPDATE: A helpful video montage of Camp Mystic girls who have not been accounted for:
Lila Bonner, Eloise Peck, Hadley Hanna, Kellyanne Lytal, Lainey Landry, Janie Hunt, Renee Smajstrla, Cile Steward, Virginia Hollis, Margaret Sheedy, Molly Dewitt, Anna Margaret Bellows, Blakely McCrory, Mary Grace Baker, Linnie McCown are missing in Texas Camp Mystic in flood pic.twitter.com/BCFL6Qg8Rb— News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) July 4, 2025
Join the conversation as a VIP Member