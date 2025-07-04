FLASH FLOODING: 23 Girls Missing from Texas Summer Camp

Ashley McCully | 7:06 PM on July 04, 2025
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department via AP

The Guadalupe River, an icon of the Texas Hill Country, runs between San Antonio and Austin to the Gulf of Mexico. Since yesterday, July 3, rain has dumped between 12 and 20 inches in central Texas, causing the river to crest the banks and send walls of water into rural towns on its banks.

Reminiscent of Hurricane Harvey, the system that parked itself over the Houston area in 2017 and sat there, this storm hovered over the Guadalupe for 10 hours, causing enormous floods.

Texas has experienced rainfalls over the last few months that have brought lake levels from drought to normal or, in some cases, above normal levels. Given the system of levies and man-made lakes, these weather events can be catastrophic.

Multiple summer camps, vacation hot spots, and short-term rental cabins line the Guadalupe (pronounced gwah-duh-LOOP). Camp Mystic, a popular Christian summer camp for girls, is located on the river and, unfortunately, was directly and dramatically affected by a flash flood event.

According to fast-water rescue reports, a cabin on the camp's grounds was swept away by the water and carried away as many as 23 school-aged girls.

Rescues are underway and the Cajun Navy is en route, but 13 fatalities have already been confirmed.

This is an emotional, ongoing situation and updates will be made as they are available. In the meantime, parents are desperate to locate their daughters.

Virginia

Renee

Mary Grace

Molly

Lainey

Linnie

Eloise and Lila

Hadley

Kellyanne


UPDATE: A helpful video montage of Camp Mystic girls who have not been accounted for:

