The Legacy Media Won’t Touch These Explosive mRNA Vaccine Study Findings

Earlier this month, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. canceled nearly $500 million worth of grants and contracts tied to mRNA vaccine development, and announced the creation of a vaccine safety task force—an effort to address decades of alleged violations of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. The legacy media immediately went on the offensive, slamming the move. But now, stronger evidence has emerged showing that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines actually raise the risk of respiratory infections with each additional dose, leaving the defenders of these shots looking obstinate and unwilling to face reality.

Real-world data out of Switzerland has vindicated what many of us have been warning all along: the risk-benefit equation for mRNA shots no longer makes sense for most healthy people. Just the News breaks down the new Swiss study, and its conclusions aren’t merely inconvenient—they’re downright explosive.

The study of 1,745 Swiss healthcare workers over several months in 2023 and 2024, published this month in the peer-reviewed Nature publication Communications Medicine, adds support to Cleveland Clinic research from 2022 on 51,000 employees that unexpectedly found "association of increased risk of COVID-19 with higher numbers of prior [mRNA] vaccine doses." Those who recently got a COVID booster "were more likely to report symptoms" of influenza-like illnesses and take sick leave, while those who got seasonal flu vaccines were less likely to do so, according to the SURPRISE+ Study Group, a research collaborative that studies health outcomes in healthcare workers. (COVID testing had been phased out by then.)

The study concluded that “COVID-19 boosters may not offer clear short-term benefits in a post-pandemic setting, and may even increase short-term illness risk.” It further warned that routinely boosting “young to middle-aged, healthy individuals” may not meet the basic risk-benefit threshold.

Shocked? You shouldn’t be. The same experts who demanded we blindly trust mRNA technology were also the ones insisting it made sense to vaccinate children against COVID—a claim that never held water.

But I digress.

The Swiss study improves on prior research that found an association between doses and reinfection by virtue of its highly granular data, including by matching comorbidities in the jabbed with the unvaccinated and nailing down inoculation dates, according to former New York Times drug industry reporter Alex Berenson. While the predominantly Cantonal Hospital St. Gallen researchers found the heightened risk of infection ebbs over time, that provides "further evidence the shots themselves, not some hidden statistical factor, are increasing it," Berenson wrote in his newsletter.

We really need to think about the implications of this, and about how and why mRNA vaccines were suddenly thrust upon us.

Though we kind of already know why.

About a year before COVID hit, Dr. Anthony Fauci joined a panel at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit to discuss moving from traditional vaccines to mRNA technology.

New Yorker writer Michael Specter suggested “blowing up the system,” since vaccines were still being made largely the same way they were in the 1940s. Fauci acknowledged the potential, but stressed that approval of new vaccines required lengthy trials—phase one through three—followed by years of data, which he said could take a decade even under ideal conditions.

Rick Bright, then head of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), added that a disruptive event might be needed to bypass bureaucracy. He floated the idea that an outbreak of a novel avian virus in China could spur such change, with the RNA sequence shared quickly to produce vaccines—potentially even printed at home on patches for self-administration.

October 29th, 2019



Milken Institute: The Future of Health Summit



Anthony Fauci & Rick Bright discuss a “Universal Flu Vaccine” and a hypothetical scenario where a novel virus emerges from China.



Just over 4 months prior to that actually happening and 11 days after Event 201… pic.twitter.com/F4ryF0InQp — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) November 4, 2023

Enter the COVID pandemic mere months later.

Suddenly, what Fauci and Bright had once floated as a hypothetical—using a disruptive outbreak to push untested technology—was fast-tracked and forced on the public under the guise of emergency. The long, careful process Fauci himself admitted could take a decade was tossed aside overnight.

Now, instead of thanking leaders willing to correct course, the media is busy smearing RFK Jr. for putting safety first again. That should be celebrated as common sense and long overdue accountability—but the press treats it like heresy.

This underscores the need for Americans to reject the superficial assurances of elected officials and their media allies. The sudden pivot to mRNA wasn’t an accident; it was a plan waiting for the right crisis. And after years of rushed rollouts, endless boosters, and ever-shifting narratives, the public deserves real answers about what was done in the name of “science,” and why.

