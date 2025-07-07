Tucker Platformed Iran’s Laughable Denial of Assassination Wish Against Trump

Tucker Carlson, who seems fully dedicated to the anti-Israel movement now, provided yet another platform for the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism (Iran) to lie to the world. One of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s denials is disprovable with a simple internet search — yes, Iran has repeatedly called for Donald Trump’s assassination.

Advertisement

Carlson rarely seems to do any research that would enable him to call out his interviewees’ lies, allowing multiple guests in recent months to make preposterous claims that the barest journalistic prep would have warned him are false claims. In this case, he was so focused on trying to claim Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is lying to trick Americans into fighting a regime that has been at war with us for four decades that he let Pezeshkian make a mendacious semi-denial. Ignore the fact that Iran’s grand ayatollah just issued a fatwa saying Trump must receive the punishment of death.

Netanyahu said in June about Iran, “They want to kill [Trump]. He's enemy number one.” And if Tucker weren’t an antisemite more interested in irritating other conservatives than in fact-checking foreign dictators’ claims, he’d know that Iran’s desire to see Trump dead isn’t a big secret — Iran has been posting online about it for years.

“Has Iran ever backed an assassination attempt against Donald Trump?” Carlson asked. Predictably, Pezeshhkian lied without an outright denial, while cleverly manipulating Carlson by using one of Tucker’s favorite phrases: “This is actually what Netanyahu is trying to insinuate and to make your people or the president of your country to believe. But this is wrong because Netanyahu, who has his own agenda, wants to drag the U.S. into forever wars as I said and to bring insecurity and instability and onwards to the whole region.” Pezeshkian also denied Iranian sleeper cells in America, about which the Department of Homeland Security is raising alarms.

Advertisement

🇮🇷🇺🇸⚡️ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Tucker Carlson that Iran does not seek to kill or has been involved in assassination attempts against U.S. President Donald Trump and denied the existence of any Iranian "sleeper cells" in the United States. pic.twitter.com/e86ghNABg9 — Gabriela Iglesias🇺🇲 (@iglesias_gabby) July 7, 2025

The “insecurity and instability” comes from Iran’s terror proxies that scarcely ever stop attacking Israelis, Americans, and others. Iran started the war years ago, and it hasn’t ended now; there’s simply a pause to recoup. Tucker is so shamefully gullible sometimes. Meanwhile, let’s look at just a few times Iran’s regime has called for Trump’s death.

Following the first Trump administration’s successful strike on terrorist Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who killed hundreds of Americans and U.S. allies, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei repeatedly threatened to kill Trump on Twitter. For instance: “U.S. pres.'s shallow & ludicrous behavior wasn't unexpected. The same behavior existed in previous US presidents. Yet, Iranian nation is persistent while former U.S. presidents passed away & IRI is still standing. This man's corpse will also be worm food while IRI stands strong.”

And again: “Millions attending Martyrs Soleimani & Abu Mahdi’s funerals in Iraq & Iran was the 1st severe slap to the US. But the worse one is overcoming the hegemony of Arrogance & expelling the US from the region. Of course, revenge will be taken on those who ordered it & the murderers.” And from 2019: “‘Down with USA’ means down with @realDonaldTrump, @AmbJohnBolton and @SecPompeo. It means death to the American politicians currently in power.” By the way, in 2024, two Iranian assets were charged by the DOJ with plotting to assassinate Trump.

Advertisement

I encourage you to watch a video still available after three years on Khamenei’s official website, titled “Revenge is definite.” It depicts the assassination of Trump, and was given an award by the Islamic regime for so doing. More recently, in fact last month, MEMRI reported:

Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi issued a fatwa stating that the punishment for U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who threatened Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with assassination, is the same as the punishment for muhareb – that is, a person defined as an enemy of God and Islam who is gravely threatening or conducting an armed rebellion against the Islamic public order. In Shi'ite Islam, and particularly under Iranian religious law, the punishment for this is particularly severe and is usually death; less often, it could be exile, amputation of the transgressor's right arm and left leg, or crucifixion.

That’s why Pezeshkian didn’t explicitly say “no.” He must have been laughing up his sleeve at Carlson for not knowing any of the above. Iran’s current leaders see America as the “Great Satan.” That’s why no deal with them will last.

There are two points out of many to make against Tucker. First of all, Iran’s regime has been fighting and killing Americans for over four decades now — we are at war, and will be until the regime is destroyed, whether we like it or not. War doesn’t require the consent of both parties. It only requires one side to kill the other side’s men. And since the Iranian regime is made up of cultist Islamic jihadis, that fighting will never end until and unless the regime is definitively destroyed. That’s the point all of Tucker’s ignorant fearmongering about “regime change” misses. And naturally, it didn’t occur to him to consult any of the hundreds of thousands of Iranian dissidents who were calling for the regime‘s collapse.

Advertisement

Second, this was not the same situation as Iraq in 2003. In this case, Israel was doing almost all the heavy lifting. They had identified Khamenei’s location and could have killed him and incapacitated the Iranian regime permanently, thus protecting both Israel and America from the countless Iranian terror proxies (Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, etc.), including the ones that fired missiles at American bases in June. Trump openly bragged that he saved Khamenei from death and seemed astonishingly mystified that Khamenei is still expressing genocidal hatred against Israel and America.

Some wars cannot end with peace deals. There are regimes so evil and so obsessed with war and terrorism that you cannot avoid any other outcome than the destruction of the regimes. We understood that in WWII with the Nazis and imperial Japanese, but ever since we’ve denied it — and how many hundreds of thousands of corpses are strewn on the path of our deluded idealism about making peace deals with the devil?

Help us tell the truth about Islamic terrorists. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.