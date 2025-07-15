I Love the Smell of Dem Panic in the Morning. It Smells Like Schiff (and Other Slimers).

President Trump is riding high on a growing list of victories.

He bombed Iran's nuke factory, and the price of gas and eggs has fallen substantially. Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill" has passed. He got India and Pakistan to stop quarrelling and ended the 30-year war between Rwanda and Congo.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "We have been very successful in settling wars. You have India, Pakistan...India and Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week, the way that was going. That was going very badly. We did that through trade. I said, we're… pic.twitter.com/GPDA6ObK0B — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

But the Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies aren't really talking about the truly juicy bits going on: the disabling of the deep state miscreants whose existence is now in the hands of the man they tried to impoverish, imprison, and kill, and that's where true hilarity reigns.

Most of us likely think that a true reckoning isn't possible. The elites reptiles who are attempting to destroy our republic — while lining their pockets — seem to be part of an "untouchable" crowd, while we hoi polloi are still getting hammered over a mostly peaceful (no, really) protest on January 6.

FACT-O-RAMA! This Marxist who masquerades as an "artist" spends his time attacking Trump and J6ers, while ignoring the emerging allegations of serious crimes committed by the Washington, D.C., bog frogs who act as though the law doesn't apply to them.

Though the Pravda Press is on life support, it continues to run interference for the filthy communists working overtime to enslave We the People. The latest distraction is the ragged notion that Trump is blocking the release of the Epstein list files because his name is on it.

Nor is he blocking the releases to protect his friends.

While the soon-to-be extinct prags in the lefty news try to distract their toadeaters with apocryphal stories of Trump's hoonery, the truth will always surface, and it's almost time to load your vintage Hamilton Beach popcorn maker.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is once again being called to the carpet by none other than the man who has had his talons out for "the Fauc" for years, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

Paul submitted Fauci to the DOJ for criminal prosecution back in 2023, and Biden's DOJ simply ignored it.

But Biden's DOJ and FBI bootlickers are no longer in charge. They've been replaced by the likes of Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino.

"But KDJ, Gropey Joe Biden gave Fauci a stay-out-of-jail-forever pardon on his last day in office. Isn't he now untouchable?" Maybe, maybe not. It seems that the outgoing President Drools-a-lot may have had nothing to do with that pardon.

We now know that White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients — not Biden — gave the go-ahead for Fauci's autopen pardon at 10:31 p.m. on Biden's last night in the White House, which frees the doctor of death from being prosecuted for any and all crimes he "might" have committed from Jan. 1, 2014 to Jan. 19, 2025.

Whether that pardon will stand up is likely for a judge to decide.

NOSTRODAMUS-O-RAMA! I'm guessing the Supreme Court will eventually decide this case, which I suspect Fauci will lose by a vote of 5-4, and maybe even 6-3.

Today I will reissue my criminal referral of Anthony Fauci to Trump DOJ! https://t.co/trIhJHAOlx — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 14, 2025

The impending deep state purge may also include James Comey and John Brennan, the former leaders of the FBI and CIA, respectively, who are currently under federal investigation.

FARCE-O-RAMA! As the Democratic Party dissolves, and the deep state is facing annihilation, a mask-wearing apparatchik lackey decided to beclown herself by asking MLB officials why the All-Star game is being held in Atlanta, while hilariously asserting that Georgia is "still" home to "Jim Eagle"-like voter suppression laws, claims that have been proven untrue. Why? Because, to the communist, it's all about spewing bogus propaganda and diverting attention away from the death of her Party of slimesters.

MLB WOKE ALL-STAR MADNESS 🤡



Mask-wearing woke MLB reporter clearly didn’t get the memo — tries to corner Paul Skenes, Dave Roberts & Pat McAfee with a loaded question.

They weren’t having it.



PURE AWKWARDNESS. PURE AGENDA.



Watch it all unravel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VIhHsaUl7U — OutKick (@Outkick) July 14, 2025

As if watching Fauci, Comey, and Brennan getting perp-walked into Leavenworth prison for treason isn't reason enough to start day drinking... wink wink... mega-creepster and deep state yobbo California Sen. Adam Schiff, who lied and humiliated himself pushing the bogus "Trump-Russia collusion" codswallop, has been referred for criminal investigation by the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

PJ Media's own Matt Margolis covered this on Tuesday: Adam Schiff Faces Federal Criminal Referral Over Alleged Mortgage Fraud.

In a nutshell, Schiff is being charged with the same crimes that New York State Attorney General Letitia James is, which involve lying on documents to save money when purchasing real estate.

Comey, Brennan, Fauci, Schiff, and James are all under criminal investigation, and Christmas is only 224 days away. Is it too late or too much to ask for the reptilian bonce of Nancy Pelosi on a plate of stock options?

Deep state noggins need to roll. If the guilty aren't punished, more filthy, recreant larrikins will rise through the ranks of the swamp to line their pockets and punish those who stand in their way.

The Trump admin needs to sic semper tyrannus the bejesus out of these muskeg slitherbeasts. Otherwise, the freshman pocosin-swellers will know their greed and tyranny are immune to the law of the land.