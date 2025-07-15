Dershowitz: Trump Isn't Hiding the Epstein Creeps; These Two People Are

Alan Dershowitz, a renowned constitutional lawyer and former counsel for Jeffrey Epstein, who has been a thorn in the side of the party he votes for when it comes to all things Trump, is spilling his guts about Epstein. So let's dig through the entrails and see what he is talking about.

FACT-O-RAMA! I spend much of my time rubbing elbows with MAGAheads at The America First Warehouse, the most patriotic venue in the galaxy. Sure, a lot of us are disappointed that Team Trump hasn't released Epstein's "list," but we as a team are not "fractured" or "divided" as the Operation Mockingbird media is claiming.

Dershowitz claims that there is no list, which makes sense. My mother used to play the daily numbers with a bookie while working in a factory back in the 1980s. She once asked the bookie why he doesn't write down the numbers. He told her a written list could send him to jail, so he has to remember who plays which number every day. To assume that Epstein kept some sort of "Creep-at-a-Glance" calendar of the animals he fed young girls to would be ludicrous, yet that is exactly what most of us were thinking.

That said, it is not entirely our fault that we believed this list was real. The phrase "Epstein's list" has become a part of our political vernacular over the past few years. Politicians and the media alike have thrown that phrase around as though "Epstein's list" was a foregone reality, including Attorney General Pam Bondi.

FAUX PAS-O-RAMA! Pam Bondi recently claimed the increasingly apocryphal "Epstein's list" was on her desk awaiting her perusal. She later said this list doesn't exist, and she meant to say she had Epstein's "files," causing the internet "op dudes" to believe she has been compromised. P.S.: An "op dude" is anyone who thinks everything is a "psy op" meant to confuse people.

Also important, there are names associated with Epstein who were not involved with sexually abusing underage girls. Releasing those names may result in a witch hunt, mob-like mentality, and innocent people could have their lives ruined simply for meeting Epstein for lunch back in 2018.

🚨NEW: Bill O'Reilly says Trump told him rationale for not releasing Epstein files🚨



"I talked to President Trump, man to man, eye to eye, on St. Patrick's Day about this."



"He said, and I agree: There are a lot of names associated with Epstein that had nothing to do with… pic.twitter.com/7ACUIAJLZT — Kindness and knowledge (@Ezekle1) July 15, 2025

So what gives?

Dershowitz — who was falsely accused of being one of Epstein's "clients" — was talking with former CNN stooge Chris Cuomo and repeated his claim that he knows the names of people associated with Epstein, but this time with a caveat; he now says the names are redacted on an FBI affidavit, but he is able to "figure out" who the accused are due to his proximity to the case.

He also claims that the Trump administration isn't hiding the names of the alleged pedophiles associated with Epstein; two judges are responsible for that.

🚨NEW: Alan Dershowitz says it's *NOT* Trump Admin that's hiding Epstein info — it's judges🚨



"Many of the things that are being suppressed are being suppressed by two judges in Manhattan."



"The judges have issued orders — which is why I can't disclose things I'd love to… pic.twitter.com/D6J6Nd9ED1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 15, 2025

It was a bad look for Trump when he jumped on a reporter for asking about Epstein's list at a recent cabinet meeting. Leftoids smelled blood in the water, and a few are now screaming for all the files to be released. Every day that goes by without releasing the files results in another accusation that Trump is hiding the phantom list of names because he is on it, though this is unlikely, considering that Trump booted Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for attempting to groom a young teen girl working at the resort.

The most noteworthy part of that last video is where Dershowitz claims that two judges — not Trump — are responsible for keeping the list names of the accused from public view.

In order to release the names of the accused, a judge would have to call an end to the retractions on the FBI affidavit. But should they? Again, doing so may result in innocent people having their lives ruined.

I would think the answer is to unredact the names and investigate them. Or maybe bring Epstein's pimpstress, Ghislaine Maxwell, to Congress and let her draw a map, perhaps for a reduced sentence. She might pretend she doesn't know, but frankly, if I order a pizza, I have a pretty good idea of who is going to eat it.

