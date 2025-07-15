Trump Wins Big as Poll Reveals Democrats' Colossal Miscalculation on Iran Strikes Response

You almost have to feel sorry for the Democrats sometimes. Okay, not really. But it is funny how fast they latch onto a story, convinced they’ve finally found the silver bullet to take down President Donald Trump, only to have it blow up in their faces. And here we are again: After Trump’s latest “Operation Midnight Hammer” — a bold, unapologetic strike that reduced Iran’s nuclear ambitions to rubble — Democrats flew into hysterics, with some even calling for impeachment.

Turns out, they were clutching their pearls on the wrong side of a new 80/20 issue.

No, that’s not an exaggeration.

According to a new Harvard-Harris CAPS poll, a staggering 80% of voters back stopping Iran’s nuclear ambitions “by any means necessary.” That’s right, “any means.” Even among self-identified Democrats, support is north of 70%.

That’s a landslide.

When it comes to the strike itself, the numbers tell a similar story that the left won’t like. A solid 58% of Americans support Trump’s decision to level Fordow and the other Iranian nuclear sites, despite the usual Democrat outrage machine's propaganda efforts.

Predictably, 67% of Democrats oppose it. But here’s the kicker: Every other demographic backs the strike, except one, Gen Z, where the split is a tight 48/52.

Even more telling, 54% of Americans consider Operation Midnight Hammer a “major accomplishment” by the U.S. military. The 46% who downplay it? You guessed it: mostly Democrats, by a lopsided 32/68 margin. Independents are split down the middle, and the youngest voters again tilt negative, 41/59. Still, Trump’s bold move is winning where it counts — and the numbers are only getting worse for his critics.

But that’s hardly the only good thing Trump has going for him. Despite relentless media attacks and Democrat hysteria, polling shows a country largely siding with Trump on several issues that matter.

On immigration, 60% of voters support his crackdown at the southern border, and a whopping 75% back the deportation of illegal immigrants convicted of crimes. Even independents are on board, with a majority supporting tougher enforcement. Trump’s economic message is also resonating: 62% credit him with the current state of the economy, and 53% say they trust him and the GOP over Democrats to manage it going forward.

Support for Trump’s recent policy initiatives is widespread. Though Democrats remain opposed, most of the proposals in his “Big Beautiful Bill” enjoy majority support, including tax cuts, expanding rural broadband, military investments, and reforms to Medicare drug pricing. In fact, 85% of voters back the president's push to lower prescription drug costs for seniors and low-income Americans.

Trump’s tough posture on Russia and Ukraine also finds broad support. Sixty-five percent favor continued military aid to Ukraine and sanctions on Moscow, and 72% believe America should side more with Ukraine than Russia. Among those who want Trump to go further, 60% say he hasn’t been tough enough on Putin.

Bottom line: While Democrats and the media rage, Trump is racking up wins — and the American people are taking notice.

Bottom line: While Democrats and the media rage, Trump is racking up wins — and the American people are taking notice.