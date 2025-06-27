Trump is Weirdly Mystified at Ayatollah’s Continuing Hatred for U.S. and Israel

After specifically saving Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei from death after Israel learned his location, Donald Trump is now mystified by the entirely predictable boasting of the Ayatollah and his continuing genocidal hatred for Israelis and Americans.

Trump appears to be making the mistake that so many Westerners make in assuming that other people have the same basic standards that he does for morality and national success. Even though even here in America, many of our politicians are happy to ruin the country and harm millions of people because of their ideology, Trump doesn’t seem to realize that these problems are exponentially worse when a regime like Iran’s is fanatically committed to the Islamic death cult.

Caught off guard by the entirely predictable circumstance that Khameni is claiming victory and ready for more terrorism, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so.”

Someone needs to tell Trump the dictators always lie, and that Islam is an inherently irrational religion, where it is perfectly all right to lie to and about the infidel for your own ends. Here are some Quranic verses endorsing lying to non-Muslims. Today is the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the Catholic Church, just one example of how Christianity encourages charity and integrity, depicting God as loving and pressing the same example on His followers. Islam’s demon-god is irrational, hateful, vicious, and bloodthirsty — and his followers commit proportionately evil acts.

Totally ignoring the fact that Islam is an evil religion that explicitly commands its adherents to practice terrorism, mass murder, pedophilia, rape, sex slavery, and other crimes, Trump seems to think that the ayatollah’s faith will spur him to make morally good decisions. “As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life,” Trump said. Again, entirely predictable that that decision would backfire astronomically.

Shockingly, Trump actually seems to have expected Khamenei, who has called for Trump‘s assassination multiple times, to be grateful to the American president. “I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!’ In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout!”

And instead of that knockout, which would have destroyed the worst terror- sponsoring regime in the world, the regime bent on “death to America” and obliteration of Israel, the regime that has been killing Americans and Israel for four decades, Trump saved Khamenei. Islam has been committing the same atrocities since the seventh century. At what point do we acknowledge the painfully obvious?

Trump then overlooked the mass arrests and slaughter Khamenei has committed on his own people, hence many Iranians were calling for the regime’s collapse. By stopping Israel, Trump hurt Iranians as much as Israelis. Yet Trump rambled, “Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far. During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING! But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more.” It’s called being a jihadi. They hate America with a passion.

Trump seems to think that Iran actually wants to be part of a prosperous and peaceful world order, even though the regime’s entire reason for existing is to spread terrorism and chaos. He wrote, “Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them. They are always so angry, hostile, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them - A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them. They have no hope, and it will only get worse! I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!”

Jihad doesn’t make peace. The only way to stop Iran’s regime from killing Israelis and Americans is to destroy the regime altogether.

