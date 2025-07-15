The Kamala Harris-ing of Gavin Newsom Is Underway

Let's kick off this column by paraphrasing Ronald Reagan: there they go again.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been boldly — and annoyingly — trying to make a case to Democrats to be the party's presidential nominee in 2028. Some may say it's a premature bid but, let's be honest, our presidential election cycles are practically endless now. For all intents and purposes, the 2028 primary season starts next Sunday, just after brunch.

Don't shoot the messenger.

Newsom knows that he has to get a head start because he's attempting to do something that is nigh on impossible in the current Dem electoral climate: become the nominee as a (very) white male for a diversity-obsessed party that's desperate to get a woman of color into the Oval Office by any means necessary. The primary driver of their hatred for President Trump is that he has now twice denied them the chance to do a "HISTORIC FIRST!" touchdown dance with their lady nominees.

That doesn't mean that Newsom is without friends in the party. He's currently getting a lot of love from other Dems and the party's flying monkeys in the mainstream media because he is busy doing what gives Democratic pols street cred these days: cussing a lot while he complains about Trump (Victoria has more on that in her latest column).

In fact, the love he's getting seems eerily familiar. I finally put my finger on it last weekend::

OK, I was being uncharacteristically humble there, I'd actually been pondering this for a while. A month earlier, I wrote in the Morning Briefing that none of Newsom's media battles with President Trump during the Los Angeles mostly peaceful anti-ICE riots were playing out the way he thought that they were.

We are coming up on the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and Kamala Harris's installation at the top of the ticket without ever having received a primary vote. What we saw from that day until the election was a creative fiction endeavor from the Dem lapdogs in the MSM that made their work with Biden in 2020 pale in comparison.

Overnight, they crafted a Kamala Harris who never existed out of whole cloth. As I have written many times over the years, they repeat their own lies so often that they quickly believe them. Buying into their own fiction is what enabled them to believe highly suspect Harris campaign internal polling showing that their babbling, cackling idiot of a woman was going to run away with the election.

They are doing the same thing for Gavin Newsom now. It's not because he's a particular favorite. They're still trying to manifest a lesbian Black or Hispanic female candidate who has the kind of genteel upbringing they secretly prefer but who can talk like a gang-banger during an MSNBC interview. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been auditioning for the role, but neither seems to have the requisite girl-on-girl action on their love life résumés. If they're going to run another unlikeable woman, they need to be able to say that Republicans are sexist, racist, and homophobic for not getting on board with the historicity of it all.

The playbook is the same, however: pimp every interaction that Newsom has with Trump or other Republicans as being a Mortal Kombat "FINISH HIM!" moment. Nine times out of ten, Newsom is almost immediately shredded by social media users who eschew Kool-Aid. I think people who haven't been around since the days of Friendster are coming back just to tweet-kick Newsom while he's down.

Obviously, the longer that Newsom, the MSM hacks, and the power players at the Democratic National Committee believe this tortured political fairy tale, the better it is for the Republicans. Regular Americans aren't very caught up in the Democrats' non-reality campaigns.

And — as we saw in 2016 and 2024 — it's a lot of fun watching the Dems not realize that until it's far too late.

