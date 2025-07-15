Gavin Newsom's Four Hour, Curse-Filled, Gaslighting Interview Previews His Presidential Campaign

Four hours of gaslighting and cursing.

I've watched most of Newsom's latest venture in podcast politics in a four-hour-long Shawn Ryan Show interview. It was a curse-word-filled apologia of his time as governor and how everything is great in LaLa Land.

Here are some highlights.

Gavin Newsom is in favor of gun control, but he's not. He presided over and encouraged the dumbest decriminalization of felonies, prompting massive theft rings to prey upon shop owners, causing a mass exodus of people and retail outlets, but California is one of the toughest on crime. He's not running for president, but he is.

He got bamboozled by the Trump administration on COVID, but his state lost BILLIONS in fraud. He got scammed, but he's a smart businessman. His state spent billions to solve homelessness, but billions are missing, and homelessness went up. Tech entrepreneurs and major companies left California, but they're coming back because of how well he's running the state. His regressive energy policies gave California more energy than ever!

There was little to no pushback, nor was there a scintilla of fact-checking, as Newsom held court for the four-hour show, offering up spin, distraction, and deflection against an unarmed host. In a way, Ryan did us all a favor by peacing out of his own interview by giving Newsom enough rope to hang himself so that we could get these gems.

Shawn Ryan gave Newsom a gift of a "California-compliant SIG Sauer P365 X-Macro pistol," which Newsom enthused over, "Oh, wow. By the way, man, this is too cool, the fact you would give me this… The last thing people would expect is that I respect this gift.”

Now, if Newsom takes that gun back to California, he's breaking the law. Under his own state and federal law, he must undergo a background check, a ten-day waiting period, and convey that gun through an FFL that is allowed to give the gun to him after the government says he's good enough to receive it.

Newsom said with a straight face, “I'm not anti-gun at all. I'm for just some gun safety, common sense that I think vast majority of folks to the right and the left agree [on]." His gun laws have been targeted to bankrupt the gun industry.

Second Amendment Foundation's Kosto Moros wasn't having it.

Gonna LOL if Newsom takes this home directly in violation of firearm transfer laws, CA wait times, FSC card, etc. 🤣



Also, missed opportunity for Sean Ryan to also show him a NON-compliant 365 and ask him to explain the difference.



He also says he has "no ideological… https://t.co/W9Y1qKXyiE — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) July 11, 2025

Newsom blabbed many words about his feelings about guns. "I think we've lost a little touch with some common sense around background checks. I think there's an age appropriateness. Um, I do have some ch— you know, I'm challenged by large capacity magazine clips in urban centers. Um, and uh, you know, weapons of war that are out there sometimes outgunning the police...”

Translation: He doesn't realize there's an age limitation on guns already, but also believes guns shouldn't be where there are a lot of people.

Speaking of guns, he also allowed his father-in-law, "who's a big Trumper," to give his son his first rifle. Let's hope Newsom received that gun for his son the correct way, because if the kid just received it as a gift, that's against California law. No wonder his wife's parents got the hell out of California and went to Florida during COVID. Something else that wasn't brought up in the interview, by the way.

Newsom's gesticulations were on full display.

Gavin Newsom attempting to answer a simple yes/no question. pic.twitter.com/wLBlhTBe9n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2025

Newsom has fully embraced the Democrats' latest political tool to inject cursing into everything in order to somehow sound relevant, but though the words flowed effortlessly off the tongue, his cursing was excessive and out of place.

I asked Perplexity AI to come up with a count and a list of the words he used. This AI program couldn't do a count because no transcript was offered, which is highly unusual on most YouTube programs. Here's a chart of the words, however.

Newsom certainly has taken to heart the bizarre Democrat strategy of cursing to seem relatable. He did it in nearly every sentence of this interview.

He called Donald Trump a liar and "son of a b***h" about water for fires, cleaning forests, and the notorious phone call they had, that Newsom said didn't take place.

Newsom called Joe Rogan, who asked Ryan to query Newsom about his horrible COVID response — responsible for convincing Rogan to go to Texas — a “motherf*****r” who now has the benefit of 20/20 hindsight to criticize him now. He's a “g*****n genius now." He continued, "But at the time, none of us knew what we were up against...”

Of course, Rogan was speaking up about California's crackdown on meeting people, closing gyms, shuttering churches, alternative medications, shutting down beaches, and other autocratic government edicts DURING COVID. Newsom blamed Trump and local governments for his state's bad decisions during COVID. He was, however, the governor and did little to lead.

I'm reminded of my colleague Chris Queen's homage to Pastor John MacArthur's home-going. That dude was sued, bullied, raided, threatened, and ordered to stop meeting for church in person. The county threatened to cut off the church's utilities if he didn't shut it down. He stayed open. That happened in Gavin Newsom's California.

Gavin Newsom laughed at him. He lifted no finger to help keep churches open. Pot shops were open, but churches were not. If you don't know that's wrong based on First Principles, then you don't deserve higher office. Trump's instincts were better than any experts. He was wrong to capitulate to them, it's true.

Newsom said he'd convened a blue ribbon panel of experts to find out what they did wrong. He says the report was started six months ago and is due any day now. Eyeroll.

There was much more in the interview, but there's only so much retconning a girl can take in one sitting. I'll write more in this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ report.

