Saboteurs Busted for Spiking Tires of LA ICE Vehicles. But Wait, What About Those Bags?

Four saboteurs arrested by Border Patrol for spiking their tires while on an immigration operation on Tuesday have been identified. And, you could say, they left their seeming benefactor, a government-subsidized NGO, holding the bag.

The four saboteurs, including one Trantifa man, are accused of using homemade spikes to vandalize the vehicles and obstruct federal border and ICE agents from conducting a raid at a Home Depot in Van Nuys.

Obstructing a federal officer or investigation is a felony. The Border Patrol says the U.S. Attorneys office of the Central District of California is considering charges.

BREAKING: Border Patrol releases names & photos of suspects accused of using devices to spike their vehicles in LA today. The suspects were in possession of a tote bag w/ CHIRLA branding on it that had more spikes in it. CHIRLA is the major anti-ICE activist network in LA, and it… https://t.co/u0ovQhS9zl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 9, 2025

Get a load of those spikes. Those are well-made. I wonder if these guys get DIY tips from their SEIU or ILWU buddies. Those guys are expert monkey-wrenchers.

These particular spikes were found in a bag one of the men was carrying. Hey, wait a minute, what does it say on that bag? CHIRLA?





CHIRLA stands for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. This is the group that helped call out the mob for the first riot, stood with their buddy, Mayor Karen Bass, to denounce the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and also receives $34 million-plus, mostly from California state taxpayers.

We can't wait to find out what CHIRLA's excuse is for the saboteurs being in possession of one of its bags full of spikes.

As you probably read in my story Who's Paying for the Violent L.A. Protests Against ICE? You Are, CHIRLA is the non-profit pass-through organization that does the left's bidding under a cloak of "charity."

As I wrote only a couple of weeks ago:

Most Americans are only too willing to pay for law enforcement, but it turns out that you’re also paying for the L.A. immigration protesters, too! But that's not the worst of it, so you'll just have to keep on reading. Arsonists who start strip mall fires, set cars on fire, swarm streets, block federal officers, and toss bottles (Molotov cocktails?) at the cops don’t come cheap. Besides, somebody has to pay for these signs and the hype men in that flatbed pickup truck, trying to raise the rabble. A communist party printed those signs for the protesters, according to Data Republican on X. She also reports that taxpayers underwrite one of these groups to the tune of $34 million.





The four alleged saboteurs are identified by Border Patrol as: "Jenaro-Ernesto Ayala age 43, Jude Jasmine Jeannine Allard age 28, Sadot Jarnica age 54, and Daniel Montenegro age 30." They are accused of "interfering with federal agents conducting immigration enforcement operations."

Border Patrol agents arrested (clockwise from top left) Jenaro-Ernesto Ayala age 43, Jude Jasmine Jeannine Allard age 28, Sadot Jarnica age 54, and Daniel Montenegro age 30, for interfering with federal agents conducting immigration enforcement operations. They are facing felony… pic.twitter.com/DQR55jDchb — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) July 9, 2025

But that's not all. Two of the men, identified as day labor activists, were said to be "exercising their legal right to observe and document the immigration raid," according to the non-profits they work for, but unfortunately for them, their "legal rights" ended when they were seen "placing homemade tire spikes to disable law enforcement vehicles."

"Anyone who interferes with our lawful mission will be arrested," the Border Patrol X social media post said.

The L.A. Times reported:

Nonprofit organization Instituto de Educacion Popular del Sur De California identified Ayala and Allard as day laborer advocates. The group said the two men were arrested in a Home Depot parking lot in Van Nuys around 10 a.m. Tuesday while exercising their legal right to observe and document the immigration raid. IDEPSCA operates a day labor center out of a building in the parking lot, which the group says has been targeted several times in the last week. Ayala works as an outreach coordinator at the Van Nuys Day Labor Center, helping connect migrant workers to resources and jobs, Meagean Ortiz, executive director of IDEPSCA, told The Times.

Ortiz said, “I have not seen any evidence of what the federal government is accusing my staff of doing, but I do have evidence of masked federal agents tackling not just my staff member, but other volunteers who were recording,” she alleged. That video could be damning if it shows her employees resisting arrest.

Cal Soto, an attorney for the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, told the L.A. Times that one of the men arrested, Jenaro-Ernesto Ayala, was "arrested, in our eyes, unconstitutionally in the course of an unconstitutional raid meant to attack our communities and pick up people based on the color of their skin and where they’re standing looking for work." Well, in the eyes of Border Patrol, Ernesto was breaking the law by spiking their tires during a completely constitutional raid. See you in court, pal.

Soto tried to insert his boilerplate pitch in hopes of changing the subject. “It is not a crime to be looking for work to support your families," he told The Times. "It’s not a crime to be brown, Latino and looking for work,” he said, assuming all being sent back to their home countries are all brown.

CHIRLA and the rest of the mostly taxpayer-supported organizations taking part in fighting anything Trump-related are part of the umbrella A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition.

