Who's Paying for the Violent L.A. Protests Against ICE? You Are. And It Gets Worse From There

Victoria Taft | 10:25 AM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

The left threw violent anti-immigration protests in seven different areas of Los Angeles beginning on Friday, and you’ll never guess who paid for it. 

If you guessed "you," you are right. 

Not only are taxpayers paying for the initial ICE raids, which netted 44 illegal aliens, but we’re paying for the police, sheriff's deputies, enhanced California Highway Patrol, and the federal response to the violent protests against the ICE raids, too. But that's only the half of it.

Most Americans are only too willing to pay for law enforcement, but it turns out that you’re also paying for the L.A. immigration protesters, too! But that's not the worst of it, so you'll just have to keep on reading.

Arsonists who start strip mall fires, set a car on fire, swarm streets, block federal officers, and toss bottles (Molotov cocktails?) at the cops don’t come cheap. Besides, somebody has got to pay for these signs and the hype men in that flatbed pickup truck trying to raise the rabble. 

A communist party printed those signs for the protesters, according to Data Republican on X.

She also reports that taxpayers underwrite one of these groups to the tune of $34 million.

Oh, it gets worse. Read on.

     Related: Newsom Blames Trump for L.A. Insurrection

Civil rights attorney Laura Powell posted on X that the groups behind the seven violent protests are awash in government grants. "Government grants" means that you're paying for the rope to hang yourself. 

As Powell put it: 

One of the organizations at the center of the resistance to ICE is the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), a Los Angeles nonprofit that has long provided legal and advocacy services to illegal aliens. CHIRLA is known for radical positions on immigration—for example, it led a campaign to abolish ICE in 2018.

Indeed, CHIRLA hyped a rapid response hotline to report where “men in military garb” were seen in the L.A. area.

…CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas held a press conference during which she announced that the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network’s [LARRN] hotline had received more than 50 calls reporting ICE activity and sightings of “men in military garb.” 

LARRN is organized by a coalition of nonprofits, and CHIRLA plays a central role, using its main phone line as the hotline number. LARRN’s hotline is one of the communication systems that allows legal observers, volunteers, and other activists to be quickly dispatched to the scene of immigration enforcement actions.

Both organizations are tied to California’s Service Employees International Union, the organization tied to unrest around the country for decades. 

The leader of SEIU California and SEIU-United Service Workers West,  David Huerta, was arrested on Friday when he blocked federal officers from driving their vehicle into a downtown L.A. DHS facility. That’s a federal offense. See more in my story nearby.

That’s a sideshow compared to the story about the funding of these groups responsible for the protests, which I report on nearby.

     Related: Next Time, L.A., Don't Elect a Commie Who Hates You. Here's How!

DataRepublican did some digging and discovered that CHIRLA works in concert with several other organizations that receive government grants—that’s your money—to help illegal aliens and support these protests.

She reported:

A number of NGOs have been implicated in this. Foremost is Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights or CHIRLA, and the photos of signs show they were printed by PSLWEB / Party for Socialism and Liberation.

CHIRLA has the EIN of 954421521. Most of its private funding appears to be from DAFs, which are the hardest to trace. However 34 million of its reported 45 million in revenue are from government grants.

They’re all part of the ANSWER Coalition of lefty, America-hating groups, which has been around for decades.

In the "you don't hate them enough" department, these groups get federal grants to "help" with immigration, as Powell points out. 

[T]he CHIRLA organization received nearly $34 million in revenue from government contracts during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, with 96% of that funding from the State of California. That figure marks a sharp increase from the prior year, when it received around $12 million in government contract revenue. Agencies contributing to CHIRLA’s funding during this period included the California Department of Social Services, the California Arts Council, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the Department of Homeland Security. Notably, as mentioned above, a DHS contract funded CHIRLA to provide citizenship instruction and naturalization services.

Within a month of Donald Trump taking office, he froze the rest of the grant money, which was for the remaining $100,000. 

Worse? CHIRLA is using its taxpayer funding to sue the Trump administration in two separate lawsuits, according to Powell.

If that isn't enough of an outrage, hang on, because it gets worse. The same wealthy socialist cutting checks to these groups also signed checks to the group supporting the man who assassinated two Jewish diplomats in Washington, D.C. recently. 

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, a communista and Castro acolyte, declared that “No vamos a permitir estas acciones,” which means we won’t permit these actions. Too late, BAss.

Porter says that Bass “has a long relationship with CHIRLA and bragged last year about obtaining federal funding for CHIRLA’s programs.” 

It's hard to parse the outrage one feels about all of this. Maybe you can do it in the comments. 

Donald Trump appears to be the only person in power who remembers the 2020 Summer of Love protests and how quickly the left's leaders let them get out of hand. And now we find we're paying for these immigration protesters? 

Help us continue to warn the rest of the country of the pending insanity. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

