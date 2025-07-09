Commie Congresswoman and Harvard Prof Are Put on Blast for Holding Mob Boot Camp

A story we published months ago in PJ Media about a protest training program run by a U.S. congresswoman and a Harvard educator to get mobs "street ready" to oust President Donald Trump is now getting some high-profile national attention, especially after Democrats are calling for a shooting war.

In April, Washington State Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Harvard Kennedy School's Erica Chenoweth, "who studies nonviolent civil resistance against authoritarianism," announced a series of trainings to get the mob ready for the anti-Elon Musk, anti-DOGE, and anti-Tesla protests. This training was undertaken when Tesla's showrooms were being routinely firebombed, cars were being vandalized, and Tesla drivers were openly threatened by leftist tyrants. This was also against the backdrop of a disturbing poll that found that "55% of self-identified left-leaning respondents said it would be at least 'somewhat justified' to assassinate Donald Trump."

🚨BREAKING: A new study by @ncri_io reveals a chilling trend: younger generations condone violence, and social media helps normalize it.



After the murder of @UHC CEO Brian Thompson, online platforms like Bl*esky exploded with memes, merch, and justifications for the act. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/RaoEq7HXH8 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 23, 2024

It's clear that these allegedly super smart™ people, who claim to embrace non-violence, had inserted this training in the middle of a violent milieu with the open objective of ginning up enough discontent to get rid of Donald Trump.

I reported at the time in the piece called "Well, Lookie Here: Congresswoman and Harvard Prof Are Caught Planning Massive Anti-Trump Riots":

During a one-and-a-half-hour “resistance lab” training, Jayapal, a Seattle Marxist, and Chenoweth, who heads the Nonviolent Action Lab at Harvard's Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the Harvard Kennedy School, taught students on a Zoom call how fight for “democracy” by taking to the streets in organized protests. Though they paid lip service to nonviolence, activists on the call were told to decide what their “risk tolerance” is for these actions. That’s another way of saying “Are you willing to get violent, go to jail, or hurt someone else?” They said the attacks on Tesla were effective at moving people to the streets. Oddly, (or is it?) they didn’t disavow the attacks on Teslas or the people driving them.

Now, Fox News host Jesse Watters has picked up our story and included the plan by so-called "deep staters" to sabotage Trump again.

🚨 JUST IN: Democrats are building “RESISTANCE LABS” to SABOTAGE Trump. 🚨



The DEEP state is putting together a “network” of fired bureaucrats to plot “REBELLIONS” and “STRIKES” against the White House… and they’re using old CIA tactics to do it.



Anarchists are taking matters… pic.twitter.com/Xf50tF9hN1 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 9, 2025

It's especially concerning now that the Democrats are being urged by their far left base to be willing to get shot to cause massive unrest to oust Trump and encourage others to shoot members of the Trump Administration, such as Vice President JD Vance.

Assassination culture is real. https://t.co/a5N3OldRup — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) July 8, 2025

Indeed, the Harvard professor, Erica Chenoweth, took to the lefty X knock-off, Bluesky, to tout how well their efforts have been working.

That's right. As you can see, and as I've reported multiple times, the Antifa and BLM street violence began during the 2016 election period. Indeed, in Portland, it had been going on for months leading up to the election.

And I know what you're thinking. Yes, Erica Chenoweth still has a job at Harvard. But her program was hit hard by USAID and grant cuts. Jayapal's personal NGO also suffered financial loss. The Harvard Kennedy School, however, is laying off personnel and slashing its budget due to the Trump Administration's policies.

The Harvard Crimson reported:

It is clear that HKS [Harvard Kennedy School] is readying for the worst. In addition to Wednesday’s layoffs and budget cuts, [President] Weinstein announced two contingency plans on Tuesday — online course-work and a visiting program in Canada — to implement if a critical mass of students cannot enter the U.S. In May, the House of Representatives passed a sweeping bill that included a 21 percent tax on Harvard’s endowment. Although the Senate Finance Committee pared the tax down to 8 percent in their revisions this month, that would still be a sixfold increase over the current 1.4 percent tax — and could cost Harvard $200 million next year.

So, let's take stock. We've got federal judges willing to ignore the law to "get" President Trump. This includes the one who likened President Trump to a "king" in his overturned ruling against federalizing National Guard troops in the virtual mob. This gave the left their latest branding for the mob with their "no kings" protests.

Furthermore, we've got commies in Congress, and Harvard professors encourage and train the mob to become "street ready." Antifa is ambushing and shooting ICE and Border Patrol agents, which was encouraged by a Texas Democrat politician. Now, Democrat supporters want their politicians "to prepare for 'violence ... to fight to protect our democracy'" and to agitate so aggressively against the ICE raids that they provoke a shooting in hopes of securing a generation's worth of Kent State-like PR.

We're in real trouble here, folks. These Democrats are mentally unstable, armed, and unconcerned with civility.

