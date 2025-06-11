The Morning Briefing: None of This Is Playing Out the Way Gavin Newsom Thinks It Is

Top O' the Briefing

My escape from California mercifully happened about a year before Gavin Newsom began stinking up the governor's mansion in Sacramento. Life under Jerry Brown wasn't quite as bad, but the state had already become a Dem-run toilet. When I first moved to Los Angeles, the city had a Republican mayor, and the state was in the midst of a 16-year run of Republican governors. But that was the 20th century. Good times.

By the time I left, Kamala Harris was my new senator, and it was obvious that Newsom would be on his way to the governor's office. Oh, and Karen Bass was my representative in Congress. Yay me.

California has been in a bit of a doom spiral since then. Its economy gets a built-in boost from Silicon Valley and what's left of the Entertainment Industry there, but the Democratic supermajority in Sacramento and Newsom are managing to you-know-what that away.

In the alternate, non-reality universe that the Democrats live in, Newsom has been one of its golden boys. Remember, just a year ago at this time, there was a lot of chatter about Newsom replacing the obviously dementia-ridden Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket. In fact, I'd spent most of the year prior to that arguing with fellow conservatives who were convinced that the fix was in for Newsom at the Democratic National Committee.

The reason that Newsom wasn't going to be the nominee last year is the same one that is making him fight so hard to be the Dems' whacko Great White Hope during the riots now: he doesn't check off any diversity boxes for the party that's all in on it. Unless he's ready to switch teams and shack up with Mayor Pete, Newsom needs some way to distinguish himself.

Advertisement

As my friend and partner in thought crime, Stephen Green, wrote the other day, Newsom is trying to get President Trump to make him a political martyr over the riots in Los Angeles. He figures that will put him back at the front of the Dem pack for 2028. I remain skeptical about that.

Stephen breaks down the various ways that this could go right or wrong for Newsom. He wrote that on Monday. I'm writing this on Tuesday night, and riots are now breaking out in other cities, which Sarah covered for us here. We even had a protest bust out here in Tucson, not far from my house. It was a protest and not a riot, however.

Newsom can't be the hero in every blue city in the country where his potential constituents act up. If we're being honest, the optics in California aren't good for him right now either. President Trump got the latest win in the legal wrangling between them, which Victoria wrote about.

In Newsom's bubble, he's hearing nothing but, "Atta boy!" right now, and, as Mr. Green wrote, the thoroughly corrupt mainstream media is playing along with the fiction. That doesn't change the reality that they're looting sushi places, and a corpse showed up in one of the looting 'hoods. There's also the fact that Gavin Newsom has the same two big problems he had last year: a stunning lack of diversity and the fact that his state's brand of craziness doesn't play well in middle America.

He thinks he's on a roll, but he's probably about to find out that this ride of his is about to run out of track just like his high-speed rail folly.

Advertisement

