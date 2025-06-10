Gaines Accepts Biles' Apology, Warns Against Fake Empathy

Women’s sports advocate, former swimmer, and podcaster Riley Gaines graciously and classily accepted an apology from gymnast Simone Biles while warning against the fake empathy behind Biles’s and other wokies’ transgender propaganda.

Advertisement

“I accept Simone's apology for the personal attacks including the ones where she body-shamed me. I know she knows what this feels like,” Gaines said, praising Biles' gymnastic talent. While accepting Biles' apology, however, Gaines still provided an explanation of why pro-transgender, anti-female rhetoric is inherently flawed, where Biles went wrong, and what solutions are necessary.

Gaines was more generous than Simone Full-of-Bile perhaps deserved, considering that Biles not only bashed women who don’t want to have to compete against gender dysphoric men (perhaps unsurprising — we all remember Biles backstabbing teammates and quitting in the middle of the Olympics), but the gymnast descended to petty insults against Gaines’s personal appearance. Gaines certainly proved once again, though, that she is the better winner, and not one to return vindictiveness in kind.

After forgiving Biles, Gaines continued by clarifying the underlying facts of the debate. “Sports ARE inclusive by nature. Anyone can and everyone SHOULD play sports. Competition, on the other hand and by definition, is exclusive. So the idea of ‘competitive equity’ is nonsensical,” she said. If there’s no winner and no losers, why have the race or competition to begin with?

Advertisement

Recommended: Shot of Sanity: RFK Ousts CDC Vaccine Panel

Gaines continued, “Secondly, the boys are publicly humiliating the girls. To suggest that women and girls must be silent or ignore a boy who is PUBLICLY hurting or humiliating them is wrong. You can't have any empathy and compassion for the girls if you're ignoring when young men are harming or abusing them. I am not ashamed to be a voice for the voiceless.” On this issue, as on so many others, the leftist position is cruelty masquerading as compassion.

Finally, Gaines concluded with a gentle rebuke of Biles: “I agree with you that the blame is on the lawmakers and leaders at the top. Precisely why I'm suing the NCAA and support candidates who vow to stand with women. That's why I joined @realDonaldTrump at the signing of his Executive Order. I didn't see you there or championing this effort with your platform.”

And yet, some years ago, Biles was clear-sighted enough to joke about being glad women didn’t have to compete against men or they wouldn’t win any medals! Amazing how ideology can trump reality for people.

Advertisement

Resurfaced tweet from Simone Biles in 2017 revealed the Olympic gold medalist was AGAINST men being in women’s sports.



“ahhhh good thing guys don't compete against girls or he'd take all the gold medals !! 🥇” pic.twitter.com/7YQ7LW2VfQ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 8, 2025

Ultimately, Gaines emphasized, “Women's sports can't be used as an excuse for girl's to center the feelings and validation of men and boys. I welcome you to the fight to support fair sports and a future for female athletes. Little girls deserve the same shot to achieve that you had.”

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to expose Democrat hypocrisy and men in women’s sports. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%