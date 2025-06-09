Shot of Sanity: RFK Ousts CDC Vaccine Panel

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is inoculating America against false scientism. HIs latest move? Canning the entire CDC vaccine advisory panel.

The HHS press release called the move a “bold step in restoring public trust.” The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) tells the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) how to form vaccine policy and makes vaccine recommendations, but every one of the panel’s 17 members was just shown the door.

Kennedy made no secret of the fact this was his decision. “Today we are prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda,” he said. “The public must know that unbiased science—evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest—guides the recommendations of our health agencies.”

After the COVID-19 debacle, when experimental vaccines without tests for efficacy and safety were forced on many Americans and recommended to pregnant women, vulnerable seniors, and children (despite kids being in almost no danger from the virus), reform was clearly necessary.

New ACIP members will be appointed by Kennedy in accord with Donald Trump’s executive order Restoring Gold Standard Science to ensure reliability, scientific impartiality, and credibility, according to the HHS release. And for those leftists about to have a heart attack over Kennedy’s firings, the HHS clarified that all of the 17 members of ACIP now removed were appointed by the Biden administration, with a whopping 13 of them appointed just last year.

It would seem clear that the Biden administration was trying to rig the panel as much as possible ahead of a potential election defeat to undermine any reforms under a new president. The press release explained that, if the Trump administration had accepted all of these appointments, no chance for a less biased majority would’ve been possible until 2028.

Promises Made, Promises Kept

Secretary Kennedy and his team are marching through what he defined as MAHA objectives.



Please read the essay here before commenting -> https://t.co/Hc7g7eqiqg pic.twitter.com/E5nEeITWxX — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) June 9, 2025

Fortunately, RFK wasn’t about to be daunted by such dishonest manipulation. “A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science,” the secretary declared. “ACIP's new members will prioritize public health and evidence-based medicine.”

He insisted, “The Committee will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas. The entire world once looked to American health regulators for guidance, inspiration, scientific impartiality, and unimpeachable integrity. Public trust has eroded. Only through radical transparency and gold standard science, will we earn it back.”

Imagine trying to prioritize transparency, objective science, and the American public over big pharma profits and political ideology. Here’s to more major reform and bureaucratic shakeups under Secretary Kennedy and President Trump in the near future.

