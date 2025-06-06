Double Murder: Man Kills Pregnant Wife With Forced Abortion in India

A man in India has ended his wife’s life by forcing her to take dangerous abortion pills, which ultimately killed both the unborn baby and the mother.

Abortion pills not only cruelly kill unborn babies — essentially by starving them to death — they can have very serious side effects on the mothers, including death. One such horror story has just surfaced. A 23-year-old pregnant woman who died in Telangana, India, was the victim of a deadly combination of the worst of modern science and ancient superstition.

LifeNews just reported the story of Pravallika, a tribal wife and mother from Adilabad, who had a toddler and was six months pregnant with her second child and married to a man building a new house. Tragically, her husband S. Prashanth, crazy from a negative superstition about pregnancy and housewarming, reportedly gave Pravallika the abortion pills without her consent.

The heartbreaking story came from a police complaint filed by the young woman’s brother, V. Rajesh, LifeNews added.

The couple, married for three years and parents to a two-year-old son, were constructing a new home in Maharashtra. Rajesh alleged that Prashanth and his family believed it was inauspicious for a pregnant woman to participate in housewarming rituals, prompting the act. On May 30, Pravallika unknowingly ingested the pills, leading to severe bleeding, police said. She was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad, where doctors confirmed the baby was killed. Her condition worsened, and she was transferred to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, where she died Saturday evening.

In America, we claim to scorn superstition and yet we still kill babies — in the overwhelming majority of cases, simply because the parents don’t want the responsibility of children despite sleeping together, or because they’re worried about money, even though there are hundreds of crisis pregnancy centers in America.

Abortion pills can have severe side effects such as heavy bleeding in women who take them, as happened to Pravallika. Abortion of any kind also puts them at a much higher risk of depression, self-harm, and suicide, among other risks. Two women last year died in Georgia after taking abortion pills.

LifeNews added more details:

Adilabad rural police have registered a case against Prashanth under Section 90 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which addresses causing the death of a woman with intent to induce a miscarriage. Authorities are awaiting a postmortem report to confirm the cause of death and are investigating the nature of the pills used. Prashanth allegedly fled after the incident and remains at large.

Whatever the reason and wherever the mother, abortion pills are deadly and barbaric. They should be rejected along with perverted ancient superstition and the poisonous parts of modern “science.”