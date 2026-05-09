Canada Fines an 85-Year-Old Hockey Scout for Being Old-Fashioned

Terry Bonner, the Vancouver Giants' 85-year-old scout, stepped onto the Western Hockey League's Prospects Draft stream and did what older men sometimes do. He wandered a little, praised Vancouver's selection of Eli Vickers with the third overall pick, then thanked Cami Kepke, the WHL's community engagement and content manager, and told her something that's become something of a lost art.
In the pantheon of infamous quotes, this ranks at the top, especially when compared to these old chestnuts.
Dan Near, the WHL commissioner, fined the Vancouver Giants $5,000 for conduct detrimental to the league. Near said accountability is a cornerstone value for the league and that the remarks didn't reflect its standards of respect and inclusion. Fine. A league is entitled to set rules for its broadcasts, yet a $5,000 fine over one awkward compliment from an 85-year-old scout feels less like discipline and more like modern theater. Complete with the familiar script of outrage, statement, punishment, and lesson learned. Bonner wasn't insulting Kepke, he wasn't crude, and he didn't launch into some creepy Joe Biden rant. He made an old-fashioned comment that landed badly in 2026 because every public setting now operates like a courtroom with cameras.Kepke handled the moment professionally, as expected from someone with a strong broadcast background and years of sports coverage behind her. The smarter response would've been a quiet correction inside the organization, not a public financial slap that turned a sentence into an episode of morality, Canadian style.
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There's also a human problem hiding under the paperwork; older men (me included) often speak from a world where a compliment meant courtesy, not a personal violation. Younger professionals, especially women in sports, have earned the right to be treated as serious workers first. Both things can be true without turning Bonner into a villain or pretending every awkward comment needs a league-wide thunderclap. A mature culture can correct behavior without humiliating the offender while pretending grace equals weakness. Canada, of course, has become rather skilled at treating small social burps as if civilization itself has been placed on injured reserve. Maybe Bonner required a reminder about the modern broadcast booth. Perhaps the Giants needed to tell every staff member to keep comments focused on hockey. Neither point requires a $5,000 lesson wrapped in public scolding. Possibly the bigger point in all of this is to tell the league, and Near specifically, to LIGHTEN THE HELL UP! When institutions punish every phrase, even one as innocuous as Bonner's, like a scandal, people don't become more respectful; they become colder, quieter, and more afraid to speak like normal human beings. You know, normal, as in a person with emotion and sincerity.
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Bonner's remark didn't deserve a raised eyebrow or a private talk, especially not a public branding. Kepke deserved professional respect, and by all visible accounts, she carried herself with it. Near had the authority to act, but authority works best when judgment rides beside it. Somewhere between “say whatever you want” and “fine the team because an older gentleman had the temerity to compliment a woman on camera,” common sense still exists. Though, in Canada, apparently, it needs a public hearing.
"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently." - Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse
David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.
He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.
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