Canada Fines an 85-Year-Old Hockey Scout for Being Old-Fashioned

Terry Bonner, the Vancouver Giants' 85-year-old scout, stepped onto the Western Hockey League's Prospects Draft stream and did what older men sometimes do. He wandered a little, praised Vancouver's selection of Eli Vickers with the third overall pick, then thanked Cami Kepke, the WHL's community engagement and content manager, and told her something that's become something of a lost art.

Advertisement

“You're a good-looking girl.”

85-year-old WHL scout just can’t help himself on air 😂 pic.twitter.com/8tcdpZlE7b — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) May 7, 2026

In the pantheon of infamous quotes, this ranks at the top, especially when compared to these old chestnuts.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Dan Near, the WHL commissioner, fined the Vancouver Giants $5,000 for conduct detrimental to the league. Near said accountability is a cornerstone value for the league and that the remarks didn't reflect its standards of respect and inclusion.





Fine.





A league is entitled to set rules for its broadcasts, yet a $5,000 fine over one awkward compliment from an 85-year-old scout feels less like discipline and more like modern theater. Complete with the familiar script of outrage, statement, punishment, and lesson learned.





Bonner wasn't insulting Kepke, he wasn't crude, and he didn't launch into some creepy Joe Biden rant. He made an old-fashioned comment that landed badly in 2026 because every public setting now operates like a courtroom with cameras.

Kepke handled the moment professionally, as expected from someone with a strong broadcast background and years of sports coverage behind her. The smarter response would've been a quiet correction inside the organization, not a public financial slap that turned a sentence into an episode of morality, Canadian style.

Advertisement





There's also a human problem hiding under the paperwork; older men (me included) often speak from a world where a compliment meant courtesy, not a personal violation. Younger professionals, especially women in sports, have earned the right to be treated as serious workers first.





Both things can be true without turning Bonner into a villain or pretending every awkward comment needs a league-wide thunderclap. A mature culture can correct behavior without humiliating the offender while pretending grace equals weakness.





Canada, of course, has become rather skilled at treating small social burps as if civilization itself has been placed on injured reserve. Maybe Bonner required a reminder about the modern broadcast booth.





Perhaps the Giants needed to tell every staff member to keep comments focused on hockey.





Neither point requires a $5,000 lesson wrapped in public scolding.





Possibly the bigger point in all of this is to tell the league, and Near specifically, to LIGHTEN THE HELL UP!





When institutions punish every phrase, even one as innocuous as Bonner's, like a scandal, people don't become more respectful; they become colder, quieter, and more afraid to speak like normal human beings.





You know, normal, as in a person with emotion and sincerity.

Advertisement





Bonner's remark didn't deserve a raised eyebrow or a private talk, especially not a public branding. Kepke deserved professional respect, and by all visible accounts, she carried herself with it. Near had the authority to act, but authority works best when judgment rides beside it.





Somewhere between “say whatever you want” and “fine the team because an older gentleman had the temerity to compliment a woman on camera,” common sense still exists.





Though, in Canada, apparently, it needs a public hearing.

Stories like Terry Bonner’s show how quickly common sense gets buried under public performance. PJ Media VIP helps keep independent conservative writing alive, especially when the culture keeps confusing correction with punishment. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off.