What Does He Know? Dan Bongino Offers Chilling Warning to Barack Obama.

I still can’t believe that Barack Obama had the audacity to lecture Americans during his recent interview with Stephen Colbert about presidents misusing the Justice Department.

Advertisement

"The White House shouldn't be able to direct the attorney general to go around prosecuting whoever," Obama said. "The idea is that the attorney general is the people's lawyer. It's not the president's consigliere."

As I’ve pointed out before, the only president who arguably weaponized his Justice Department more than Barack Obama was Joe Biden. Barack Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder, literally called himself Obama’s wingman. And, of course, Merrick Garland tried to put President Donald Trump in prison.

"Barack Hussein Obama is the king of weaponization," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement. “And documents declassified last year revealed he was present for key meetings that led to critical steps in the opening of the Russia Hoax investigation against President Trump." Jackson added that "President Trump has restored integrity to the Department of Justice that Obama and Biden broke."

ICYMI: CNN Melts Down After Virginia Supreme Court Nukes Democrats’ Gerrymandered Map

Of course, Colbert never challenged the insinuation that Trump is the one weaponizing the Justice Department. But Dan Bongino was just as furious about Obama’s comments as I was — and the warning he fired back should make Obama very nervous.

Advertisement

The former FBI Deputy Director fired back hard on his radio show. The warning he delivered wasn't vague, and it wasn't polite.

"I'm gonna tell you, because what Barack Obama, former president, said the other day on, was it Colbert's show? No, no, no. We're not... No, no. Sorry. No, we're not, we're not doing that," Bongino said. "You know, I know things too, Mr. President, and so do you. Not pretending I was at your level. You were the president. I was just the deputy director of the FBI, but it's not a small thing, and I'm not letting you get away with this. No chance."

WHOA!



Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino minces no words - President Barack Obama in on his radar:



"What was with the tweet - the shock to my core? well, in case you missed it, some of you may have, I'm gonna tell ya. Because what Barack Obama said the other day, was it… pic.twitter.com/98gDbClvI3 — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) May 8, 2026

That is not the language of a talk show host venting into a microphone. That's a man with institutional knowledge, speaking directly to a former president who apparently understands exactly what's being left unsaid.

Advertisement

Bongino stopped short of specifying what information he was sitting on, which is precisely what makes the warning so striking. As the former FBI deputy director, he doesn't deal in rumors. He’s had access to files, briefings, intelligence, and the kind of details that never make it onto cable news until someone decides the time is right.

What was Bongino talking about? Rumors on social media suggest it involves the Russian collusion hoax, surveillance, and unmasking, with details that might soon surface. His message to Obama is a clear warning: don’t push this.

I think Obama wants to play the role of the elder statesman riding back into town to defend democratic norms. What he’s getting instead is a reminder that he left skeletons behind when he left office, and based on what Bongino said, those skeletons won’t be secret forever.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.