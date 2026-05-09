What Does He Know? Dan Bongino Offers Chilling Warning to Barack Obama.

Matt Margolis | 3:11 PM on May 09, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

I still can’t believe that Barack Obama had the audacity to lecture Americans during his recent interview with Stephen Colbert about presidents misusing the Justice Department.

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"The White House shouldn't be able to direct the attorney general to go around prosecuting whoever," Obama said. "The idea is that the attorney general is the people's lawyer. It's not the president's consigliere."

As I’ve pointed out before, the only president who arguably weaponized his Justice Department more than Barack Obama was Joe Biden. Barack Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder, literally called himself Obama’s wingman. And, of course, Merrick Garland tried to put President Donald Trump in prison.

"Barack Hussein Obama is the king of weaponization," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement. “And documents declassified last year revealed he was present for key meetings that led to critical steps in the opening of the Russia Hoax investigation against President Trump." Jackson added that "President Trump has restored integrity to the Department of Justice that Obama and Biden broke."

ICYMI: CNN Melts Down After Virginia Supreme Court Nukes Democrats’ Gerrymandered Map

Of course, Colbert never challenged the insinuation that Trump is the one weaponizing the Justice Department. But Dan Bongino was just as furious about Obama’s comments as I was — and the warning he fired back should make Obama very nervous.

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The former FBI Deputy Director fired back hard on his radio show. The warning he delivered wasn't vague, and it wasn't polite.

"I'm gonna tell you, because what Barack Obama, former president, said the other day on, was it Colbert's show? No, no, no. We're not... No, no. Sorry. No, we're not, we're not doing that," Bongino said. "You know, I know things too, Mr. President, and so do you. Not pretending I was at your level. You were the president. I was just the deputy director of the FBI, but it's not a small thing, and I'm not letting you get away with this. No chance."

That is not the language of a talk show host venting into a microphone. That's a man with institutional knowledge, speaking directly to a former president who apparently understands exactly what's being left unsaid.

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Bongino stopped short of specifying what information he was sitting on, which is precisely what makes the warning so striking. As the former FBI deputy director, he doesn't deal in rumors. He’s had access to files, briefings, intelligence, and the kind of details that never make it onto cable news until someone decides the time is right.

What was Bongino talking about? Rumors on social media suggest it involves the Russian collusion hoax, surveillance, and unmasking, with details that might soon surface. His message to Obama is a clear warning: don’t push this.

I think Obama wants to play the role of the elder statesman riding back into town to defend democratic norms. What he’s getting instead is a reminder that he left skeletons behind when he left office, and based on what Bongino said, those skeletons won’t be secret forever.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

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NEWS & POLITICS

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BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

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