Democrats Keep Betting Gazillions on Bad Ideas

Democrats keep treating politics like the busted education system, but with a bigger checkbook; spend more, hire more consultants, fund more ads, build more machinery, and then comes the important part.

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Act shocked when voters still ask whether anyone brought better ideas.

Our favorite former first lady and failed presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, had a ginormous financial machine behind her. Her Grace Von Pantsuit, along with allied groups, raised and spent over $1 billion. President Donald Trump spent far less and whupped her, winning the White House.

Our favorite orator, Cackles, she of the salad shooter black belt, repeated the expensive lesson eight years later. The party raised nearly $2 billion and spent roughly $1.5 billion in a short race. History repeated itself once again when President Trump whooped her, too.

Money bought ads, staff, consultants, celebrity help, staging, and noise. But it didn't buy a message that could survive contact with voters worried about prices, the border, crime, war, and, most importantly, basic competence.

Virginia then added a new chapter: Democrats and allied groups poured a ginormous amount of money into a redistricting referendum meant to reshape the state's congressional map before the 2026 midterms.

Learn More: BREAKING: Virginia Supreme Court Strikes Down Gerrymander, Dems to Take a Hit in the Midterms

Virginians for Fair Elections (snort!), a Democratic-aligned group, raised nearly $64 million by early April, including major help from House Majority Forward, a group aligned with House Democratic leaders.

Leading the push was Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and the lightbringer herself, former President Barack Hussein Obama.

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I think that would be called the DNC's east coast varsity squad.

Voters narrowly approved the plan, but alas, it was not to be. Set to the sounds of liberal hearts breaking, the Virginia Supreme Court struck it down after finding the process violated state law.

The ruling left Democrats with a costly pile of ash where their money used to be, and a midterm advantage up in smoke.

To Temu Obama, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), and Democrats nationally, Virginia was to offset Republican redistricting gains elsewhere. Instead, the court reminded them that clever process games still have rules.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones, a Democrat, moved to defend the referendum, but the legal problem remained.

Democrats spent a gazillion dollars trying to change the board, then watched judges tell them they were playing under a fabricated set of rules.

What's the definition of insanity? Repeatedly trying the same thing and expecting a different result. That spotlights the pattern that keeps repeating, where the modern Democratic Party believes money replaces persuasion. When voters don't buy the product, Democrats change the packaging, raise more cash, and then blame the market.

Heaven forbid they buy and use a mirror.

That same mindset runs through education, where taxpayers keep feeding an overpriced system that teacher union muscle shapes, while too many students — it's for the children, you know — leave school unable to perform the basics: read, write, or compete as young people in the world's leading superpower should.

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President Trump exposes the weakness, because he doesn't play by the timid rules Democrats have learned to expect from Republicans. He pushes back, fights, and forces arguments into the open.

The left spent years building systems where money, credentials, institutions, and legal pressure could smother resistance before voters had any room to breathe. Trump stands there anyway, and asks a rough but fair question: What do you have to lose by walking away from the people who keep failing upward?

That question once directly targeted black voters, and it still carries force. Moderates should hear it now. People leaving California, New York, Illinois, and other blue strongholds have already voted with moving trucks. People fled taxes, disorder, school failures, housing costs, and one-party arrogance. How much worse would life get if they finally voted against the politics they already left behind?

If it pleases them, Democrats can spend another gazillion dollars by hiring shinier consultants, booking friendlier entertainers, bankrolling more lawsuits, and dressing bad ideas in better lighting.

Voters still know when groceries cost too much, streets feel less safe, schools fail their kids, and leaders talk down to them.

Money buys a campaign, but it can't buy character, courage, or a party worth following.

Democrats keep proving that giant campaign checks can’t replace better ideas, stronger leaders, or basic accountability. For more sharp, plain-spoken commentary on the political machine Democrats keep funding and voters continue to reject, become a PJ Media VIP member today and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your subscription.