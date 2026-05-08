Democrats Are in Full Panic Mode After the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling

The Virginia Supreme Court just handed Democrats a brutal rebuke, striking down a Democratic-backed ballot measure that would have let them gerrymander the state's Republican congressional districts into oblivion. And if you want to know just how badly it stings, look no further than the meltdown from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

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The court ruled that Democrats used an unconstitutional process to place the proposed amendment before voters.

Calling it brazen doesn’t do it justice. Virginia lawmakers rushed the amendment through after more than a million people had already voted, then cried foul when a court said that it violated the rules.

And there's another layer to this. Virginia voters previously approved a landmark constitutional reform in 2020 that created the Virginia Redistricting Commission — a body specifically designed to strip redistricting authority away from partisan lawmakers and put an end to exactly the kind of gerrymandering Democrats were now trying to engineer. Rather than accept that reform, Democrats sought to gut it by suspending part of the existing constitutional framework so the legislature could gerrymander maps to help Democrats gain seats in Congress.

Democrats pushed the amendment as a response to red states that had redrawn their congressional maps mid-decade to counter decades of Democratic gerrymandering. The thing is, when Republicans finally started playing the same game, Democrats couldn’t take it, so they started gerrymandering even more. But their escalation is backfiring. And they’re in trouble.

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And that’s why they’re panicking.

"Over three million Virginia citizens cast their votes in a free and fair election, yet the State Supreme Court has chosen to invalidate their voice, disenfranchise them, and violate their due process rights," House Minority Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement. "The decision to overturn an entire election is an unprecedented and undemocratic action that cannot stand."

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"MAGA Republicans have adopted voter suppression as a strategy, as also evidenced by far-right extremists on the Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act to open the door to a Jim Crow-like attack on Black representation across the American South," Jeffries continued. "We are exploring all options to overturn this shocking decision. No matter what it takes, House Democrats will win in November so we can help rescue this nation from the extremism being unleashed by Donald Trump and Republicans."

That's not the language of a confident opposition party. It's the language of a party that just watched its own scheme detonate and is desperately trying to change the subject.

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Jeffries insists that Democrats will fight this ruling, but there’s really no option for them.

In the end, Democrats gambled that they could win an all-out redistricting war. They thought that by matching Republicans move for move, they could claw back congressional seats and shift the map in their favor. The thing is, between them having fewer opportunities to gerrymander and the whole breaking-the-law-to-do-it thing, they’re still going to end up losing.

Instead, they walked face-first into a constitutional wall, the court-drawn maps stay in place for 2026, and Jeffries is left explaining why his party's brazen power grab was actually about democracy.

The panic is real. And it's well-deserved.

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