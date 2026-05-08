The Five O'Clock Somewhere Anniversary Extravaganza

Stephen Green | 8:00 AM on May 08, 2026

Six. Years.

The little video live show that could launched six years ago, as a little something we'd do for a few weeks as a gift to our VIP members during the dull days of the COVID lockdowns.

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But you wouldn't let us stop, would you?

I've been meaning to have a chat with you about that someday.

But this is not that day.

Today we have a huge roster of special guests, a halftime appearance by the Rockettes, and musical performances by Hootie and any surviving Blowfish.

Join us at 3 p.m. Eastern, sharp(ish).

P.S. If you missed the first six years of Five O'Clock Somewhere, don't miss another show while we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on. Seriously, what are you still waiting for?

P.S. If you missed the first six years of Five O'Clock Somewhere, don't miss another show while we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on. Seriously, what are you still waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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