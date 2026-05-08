The Five O'Clock Somewhere Anniversary Extravaganza

Six. Years.

The little video live show that could launched six years ago, as a little something we'd do for a few weeks as a gift to our VIP members during the dull days of the COVID lockdowns.

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But you wouldn't let us stop, would you?

I've been meaning to have a chat with you about that someday.

But this is not that day.

Today we have a huge roster of special guests, a halftime appearance by the Rockettes, and musical performances by Hootie and any surviving Blowfish.

Join us at 3 p.m. Eastern, sharp(ish).

P.S. If you missed the first six years of Five O'Clock Somewhere, don't miss another show while we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on. Seriously, what are you still waiting for?

P.S. If you missed the first six years of Five O'Clock Somewhere, don't miss another show while we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on. Seriously, what are you still waiting for?