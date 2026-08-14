Hey Delcy, Marco Would Like a Word

In case you missed it, on Thursday night, I wrote about how the Dominican Republic is in the process of cutting diplomatic ties with Cuba — just as Colombia, Ecuador, and Costa Rica did recently — leaving the communist island nation with very few allies left in the region.

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I also mentioned that Venezuela's "interim president" Delcy Rodríguez had gone rogue on social media on Thursday, posting her very own love letter to Fidel Castro.

Related: Another Country Turns on Cuba As Delcy Goes Rogue With Fidel Tribute

In her post, she wrote:

President Fidel Castro is one of the leaders who transcend time and remain in the collective memory. Today, as we commemorate the centenary of his birth, we recall his steadfast commitment to dignity, social justice, sovereignty, and solidarity internationalism. And the unity of our Latin America and the Caribbean. An upright leader who has set a reference point for the free peoples of the world.

That more or less proves what I've been trying to tell y'all: This woman is a full-on anti-American communist. She's been one from day one. Her father was a militant leftist. He died for it. She vowed to continue on in his name. She was one on January 3, when we plucked Nicolás Maduro out of his bed, and she is one on August 14, and she will be one next year and the next. No amount of legacy media whitewashing can change that. No amount of people, even some on our side, trying to paint her as some kind of moderate can change that.

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Related: Time Magazine Interviewed Delcy Rodríguez. It Conveniently Left Out Some Facts.

The fact is that Marco Rubio and the Donald Trump administration control this woman, have her on a fairly short leash, and she largely does what they say so that she doesn't end up in the cell next to Maduro.

But on Thursday, on what would have been Castro's 100th birthday, as I said, she went rogue in a very public way.

And in the wee hours of Friday morning, Rubio sent her a thinly veiled public warning in return from his personal X account:

Fidel Castro was a complete failure at everything except destroying Cuba and impoverishing, jailing and murdering his own people I strongly suggest that anyone tempted to try and follow his example should carefully reconsider, because if they do they would be dooming themselves to failure as well

It's like our very own telenovela playing out on social media on this Friday. I told my friend and colleague Chris Queen that I need to start a New Monroe Doctrine podcast because Latin American politics and foreign policy are becoming so increasingly interesting under this Trump administration, and most people who talk about it either don't understand it or make it sound like a boring college essay. This is fascinating stuff.

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This is the best way to end the week. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/2AMrwcKUIa — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) August 14, 2026

Anyway, there's a lot going on in Venezuela regarding elections, plus it looks like Miss Delcy is trying to cling to power in some ways, but I'll be writing a lot more about that in the days to come. I just had to come share this with you because I found it absolutely hilarious that Rubio came back at her in such a public way, especially considering how often they supposedly speak privately. Have a great weekend, y'all!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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