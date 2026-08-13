WaPo's Assessment of Potential 2028 Dem Field Reads Like a Program for a Sad Circus

We have a lot of fun mocking the hopefuls for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination these days. Hey, train wrecks are fascinating in so many ways. There will be plenty of time to worry about one of them actually winning when 2028 gets here, but for now, let's just have at the spectacle of stupidity they have over there.

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While we content ourselves with effortless mockery, the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have to pretend that their best hopes for regaining the White House aren't merely a bunch of Stalin knockoff goofballs.

Good luck with that.

The Washington Post frequently takes a look at the Democratic field and assesses the viability of each potential candidate at that time. Sports fans call it a power rankings. I'll give you the first four paragraphs of the latest WaPo look at the Dems just to set the tone:

The Democratic field for president is still wide open and unsettled. The very early list includes former presidential candidates, governors, senators, House members and celebrities. While no one on this list has officially declared, some candidates have been more open than others about wanting to run. Ahead of November’s midterm elections, the field is starting to take shape as a major debate roils the party: Is the surging progressive movement helping or hurting Democrats’ chances to take back the White House in two years? Some Democrats argue it’s time to embrace bold, progressive policies to boost their party’s popularity among working-class voters. Others think centrists will stand out. “I think Democratic voters are going to get incredibly pragmatic when it comes to 2028,” said John Anzalone, who served as the chief pollster for President Joe Biden’s winning 2020 campaign.

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The MSMers are still fleshing out how they want to deal with the commie insurgents. Some are so freaked out that I've actually seen hints of journalism from them. I'll probably write something about that next week. The author of this article has opted for — I love using this word regarding leftists — whitewashing the mess with "surging progressive movement." It's the set-up for her mention of "centrists" in the next paragraph.

There are no centrists in the Democratic Party; not even relative to the Democratic Socialists of America. Also, as I've been writing all summer, the only real difference between the establishment Dems and the DSA upstarts is the average age of the people claiming to be one or the other. What WaPo is trying to do here is make it seem as if there has been some sort of Dem course correction by asserting that there are objective ideological differences in a party that hasn't allowed them since Lyndon Johnson was a young racist.

As for any pragmatism among the Democratic electorate, check this out:

Kamala Harris: This summer, Democrats recommended that South Carolina vote first in the 2028 Democratic nominating process. That boosts Black voters’ representation in picking the nominee and Harris’s fortunes, given that the former vice president and 2024 nominee is probably the candidate on this list with the most support among Black women.

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The party is already attempting to rig the process, because that's what the Democrats do. They're terrified of fair elections even when it's just Democrats voting in primaries. And their obsession with diversity over everything is the antithesis of pragmatic.

Two things are of particular note in the WaPo piece. The first is the notion that Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has been a "forceful pushback" to the Dems' plunge off the leftist cliff. He's a tax the rich and take your guns Dem cliché. Worse yet, he's a gun control loon here in one of the freest gun states in America. How he got elected here is a story I've already told and will tell again another day if this insipid imp gets more traction.

The second is the mere fact that Pete Buttigieg is not only in the mix, but near the top of many polls. WaPo says that he's "one of the party's best messengers and another young candidate who can catch fire." Black voters are apparently not getting Mayor Pete's message, because they loathe him. How that plays out in a party that is manipulating the primary calendar to give a leg up to black voters mystifies me.

Buttigieg is the poster boy for failing upward. He was practically run out of South Bend at the end of his mayoral tenure, mostly because black residents couldn't stand him. He also consistently made the news when he was Joe Biden's Secretary of Transportation for all of the things that he wasn't doing right. He's a graduate-level study in incompetence.

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But he's a contender.

The author devotes a paragraph to saying almost nothing of substance or flattering about California Governor Gavin Newsom. That's probably because, as my good friend Stephen Green writes, Newsom is currently climbing up Mt. Struggle.

The various cases being made in the article for each candidate to eventually break out are, put mildly, quite weak. They can't even create a juggernaut narrative about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while the young commies in the party are kicking establishment butt and taking names. If I were a Dem strategist, I would be looking at her as the easiest sell.

Because it's WaPo, the author can't write, "Wow, this is a garbage field."

Even though she kind of did.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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