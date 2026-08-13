Trump Celebrates ’BIG WIN’ in Tariff Exemption Case

President Donald Trump is thrilled about a court win for his administration, one addressing a controversial tariff exemption.

Ebullient and triumphant, Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday, “BIG WIN today at the U.S. Court of International Trade on one of the most DESPICABLE loopholes in American Trade Policy — The so-called ‘de minimis’ exemption.” After decades of other countries imposing outrageous tariffs on our goods while facing no reciprocal tariffs from us, the Trump administration is trying to even the playing field, but has run into constant challenges from woke politicians and judges. That is another reason this win is important. And the latest court victory will also strike a blow at illegal drug traffickers.

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The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled in Trump’s favor, bolstering the administration’s ongoing tariff war.

Trump explained why this particular exemption has galled him. “For years, Foreign Shippers could send packages worth up to $800 into our Country, DUTY FREE, NO TARIFF, far less scrutiny. It became a giant loophole for TARIFF Cheats — and a Pipeline exploited by Fentanyl Traffickers, Counterfeiters, and other Criminals shipping dangerous and illegal products into America. The numbers were staggering.”

In order to illustrate clearly just what he meant, the president continued, “In 2024 alone, de minimis cost America an estimated 10.8 BILLION DOLLRS in foregone TARIFF Revenue, and an astonishing share of narcotics and counterfeit seizures came through the de minimis channel. So, we CLOSED IT. With the stroke of my mighty pen — NO AUTOPEN!!! — we ended this ridiculous giveaway, and made Foreign Goods play by the rules.”

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But when people have been getting away with exploiting a loophole for years, they are not likely to accept a change docilely. That, of course, is what inevitably happened in this case. Trump acknowledged, “The Importers sued. Today, THEY LOST. The Court ruled that the President had the Legal Authority to rescind this so-called ‘privilege.’”

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In his usual grandiose style, Trump is already predicting many beneficial effects from the ruling, not just for his administration, but for millions of American workers. “America is now SAFER, our Workers are better protected, and BILLIONS in TARIFF Revenue that used to slip through this loophole can instead help pay for our Great Military, Tax Relief, NO TAX ON TIPS, and NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY. AMERICA FIRST TRADE — AND AMERICA FIRST LAW ENFORCEMENT!” he exclaimed.

The number one issue in the 2024 election was the economy, and going into the midterm election, it is particularly important that the Trump administration prioritizes protecting American jobs and bringing more jobs back to the USA from foreign countries that have used cheap labor and fewer safety regulations to lure industry away.

Hopefully the exemption ruling will also help save lives by truly closing loopholes that drug traffickers use. With the endless, exhausting, and expensive lawfare always consuming so much time and taxpayer money from the Trump administration, it’s always encouraging to see a sensible decision.

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