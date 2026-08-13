Gun Rights Win: DOJ Concedes Gun Owners Can Carry in Post Offices

Catherine Salgado | 2:41 PM on August 13, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

In a decision that could have far-reaching implications for firearm carry within federal facilities, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has agreed that constitutional gun rights are still valid in public post offices. It is amazing how many basic constitutional facts have been under attack in recent years from federal agencies, to the point that even this concession is a major victory.

Advertisement

A “Memorandum Opinion for the Attorney General” from August 12 regarding the Application of 18 U.S.C. § 930(a) to Post Offices recognized that congressional legislation, in at least nine statutes, has restricted gun carry at certain designated locations and empowers the Department of Homeland Security to do the same. But the Trump-Blanche DOJ rejected the idea of a blanket ban and expressed deep concern about the constitutional implications of such an interpretation, conceding what the plaintiffs wished. In short, as long as firearm carry is justified by the official definition of lawful purposes, it can happen inside post offices. This is what happens when a presidential administration actually cares about the Bill of Rights.

From the memorandum opinion:

But we ultimately need not reach that issue here, as Congressֻ hasֻ exemptedֻ theֻ“lawfulֻ carrying”ֻofֻ firearmsֻ orֻ otherֻ dangerousֻ weaponsֻ “incidentֻ toֻ huntingֻ orֻ otherֻ lawfulֻ purposes.” 18 U.S.C. § 930(d)(3). Because carrying arms for self-defense when entering a buildingֻ heldֻ openֻ toֻ theֻ publicֻ isֻ aֻ paradigmaticֻ “lawfulֻ purpose[],”ֻ thatֻ exception permits the lawful carrying of constitutionally protected firearms in post offices. Id. … You have asked whether the Department should continue to take a narrowֻ viewֻ ofֻ theֻ “lawfulֻ purposes”ֻ exception,ֻ allowingֻ theֻ impositionֻ ofֻ criminal penalties on otherwise law-abiding individuals who carry weapons into a post office for the purpose of self-defense. It should not.

Advertisement

Again, since this decision is based both on the Constitution and on other federal provisions, other citizens could make the same argument about carrying firearms in other public buildings.

RelatedElection Integrity and Second Amendment Court Wins

Some gun rights advocates are already celebrating this concession as the potential start of more recognized gun rights on federal property and in federal facilities. This is especially important as up to nine out of 10 mass shootings occur in gun-free zones, and attacks on federal officials and property have escalated in the last couple years.

Second Amendment advocates also secured another win recently in Jensen v. ATF, which determined that federal National Firearms Act registration requirements related to short-barreled rifles and suppressors are in violation of constitutional gun rights.

Advertisement

The Founding Fathers would be proud.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year. Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and illegal alien crime. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DOJ FIREARMS GUN RIGHTS SECOND AMENDMENT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Recommended

The Dems' Great White Hope Just Got Humiliated in Michigan Stephen Green
The Gentleman’s Guide to Destroying the DSA, Humiliating El-Sayed, and Saving America! Scott Pinsker
Operation 'Guardian Angel' Beats California 'Sanctuary' Laws, Hands Illegal Alien Criminals to ICE Catherine Salgado
Trump Celebrates ’BIG WIN’ in Tariff Exemption Case Catherine Salgado
The Russiagate Hoax Looks Even Worse After These FBI Revelations Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: I'm Going to Miss Karoline Leavitt Kneecapping the Press Hacks Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Mamdani and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week (and It’s Only Wednesday)
Adventures in The Patriarchy™: AOC’s Heartbreak
I'm Sick of the Hypocrisy Over Presidential Health
Advertisement