Election Integrity and Second Amendment Court Wins

There were two important court wins this month, one regarding state election integrity and the other regarding national firearm regulations, both of them courtesy of Texas.

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On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated the ruling in La Union del Pueblo Entero v. Abbott. “BREAKING VICTORY: I just secured a major win upholding election integrity and preventing voter fraud. My office will continue to defend Texas’s critical laws safeguarding our elections,” he declared.

The case states, “It has long been established that mail-in ballots are prone to fraud … That is why voting by mail jeopardizes election integrity and democracy itself.” The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Texas regulations that ensure greater election integrity and close fraud loopholes. Claiming that certain restrictions against ballot harvesting and compensated assistance with mail-in ballots were discriminatory is a front for complaining that they prevent fraud.

🚨 The Fifth Circuit restored nine provisions of Texas's 2021 election law, including mail-ballot ID and voter-assistance rules, largely finding that groups challenging them under federal disability laws lacked standing. pic.twitter.com/no2K6oLueQ — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) August 12, 2026

This ruling comes after federal authorities found at least 250,000 noncitizen registered voters across just a few states. It also comes after Donald Trump recently declassified documents revealing a huge network of election fraudsters, both foreign and domestic, including ballot fraud and voter data theft from Communist China. Yet Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) wanted the Senate to go into recess without passing any election integrity legislation.

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Another significant ruling, one that definitely has national implications, Jensen v. ATF, determined that federal National Firearms Act registration requirements related to short-barreled rifles and suppressors are in violation of constitutional gun rights. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued the ruling, according to Tampa Free Press. If such restrictions are unconstitutional, that means that the federal government cannot enforce them anywhere.

Related: Trump Honors ‘Foundational Freedom’ of Gun Rights for Shooting Sports Month

From the Tampa Free Press:

The National Firearms Act [NFA], enacted in 1934, required individuals purchasing specific classes of firearms—including silencers and short-barreled rifles—to pay a $200 tax and register the items with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The law’s framework rested on congressional authority to levy taxes. Congress recently eliminated the $200 tax on those specific firearms … The plaintiffs argued that without an underlying tax, the federal government lacks the constitutional authority to maintain the registration scheme.

They won their case, and on Wednesday, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) had an update. “I’ve received confirmation from the Trump Administration that the DOJ will NOT appeal our historic court victory against the NFA. THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP and Attorney General Blanche, for delivering the most significant Second Amendment win in OVER 90 YEARS!” he posted on X.

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We hear so often about unconstitutional, woke, destructive rulings, so it is always encouraging when there are judges who actually rule in accordance with the law instead of according to communist ideology.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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