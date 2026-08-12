The Left Has Overplayed the Race Card So Much That It's Now Just White Noise

There's an old saw in conservative circles that says, "When a liberal calls you a racist, that means you're winning the argument." For the most part, that's true. Leftists shout "Racism!" reflexively, not thoughtfully. Also, their responses to conservatives are based on fictional evil caricatures that, in their minds, justify their unhinged emotional responses to anything we say or do.

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A classic example from recent times is the noxious diaper-filling lefties experience whenever they see a MAGA hat. "Make America Great Again"="racism" in the Democrats' fever dream.

I am not saying that racism has been eradicated in the United States or the world. However, I will not for a moment indulge the leftist garbage idea that this country hasn't evolved for the better regarding race. It is yet another core belief assertion of leftists that simply has no basis in reality. It's also the primary fuel for the Democratic Party's victimhood machine. Guess which prominent 21st century figure is most responsible for that?

His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama should have been all the proof anyone needed that the United States had indeed moved into a much better place on matters of race. Sadly, our first black president looked around at his taxpayer-funded mansion and saw oppression in every room. Nine and a half years after Obama said goodbye to his presidency and went off to make a fortune from Netflix, his wife is still doing interviews and acting as if she were forced to ride in the back of the struggle bus the whole time she was the First Lady of the United States.

It's a bit much, even for those of us with strong stomachs.

In addition to squawking "Racism!" like Tourette Syndrome-plagued parrots, leftists like to talk a lot about "White Privilege," whatever the heck that is. Seriously, I've been white my entire life — I've checked the records — and I have no idea what it means. Lefties would probably say that's proof that I've enjoyed it my whole life; I say it's proof that they're full of bison manure.

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White Privilege has been in the news a lot this week after the WNBA's DiJonai Carrington blamed it for her being thrown out of a game after trying to break Sophie Cunningham's nose and neck. Rick covered some of that here earlier this week. Carrington insists that she wasn't referencing her ejection when she posted her "White Privilege" comment to social media, even though she did so about 42 seconds after being tossed from the game.

Her complaint doesn't really move me, and not just because I'm mostly all dead inside. DiJonai Carrington is a 28-year-old young woman who makes a base salary of $650,000 a year to travel, have everything paid for, and play a game. Michelle Obama is no doubt proud of her performative victimhood. My life and work are going very well, but I can assure you that my privilege isn't paying that kind of money. If I made half that, I'd be remote working from an exotic beach and not complaining about anything except maybe the temperature of the beer.

The "Boy Who Cried Wolf" employment of the race card almost certainly keeps proper attention from being paid to incidents of racism that should be dealt with. By the time we hit the third or fourth highly publicized hate crime hoax of the year, though, people start to tune out. Under the direction of the racial division choirmaster Barack Obama, leftists have been shouting "Racism!" so much that it's just background noise that most people don't pay any attention to anymore. It's like living very close to railroad tracks — which I do; after a few months you just don't notice the trains blasting their horns when they come through.

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It should be noted that the majority of the Racism Victim Chorus is made up of white liberals who insist that they're down with the struggle, usually in quite condescending ways. Who can forget lily white California Governor Gavin Newsom trying to bond with a black audience by telling them that he was a crappy student? A lot of the actual racism on public display comes from Democrats pandering to black voters, and savaging any who don't do what they're told.

As long as Democrats want to keep lying to people and telling them that, when it comes to race relations, the America of 2026 is the same as the America of 1956, no meaningful dialogue can be had about the subject.

That does more to perpetuate the problem than anything else.

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