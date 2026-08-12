Karoline Leavitt Resigns as White House Press Secretary

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that one of the most popular and visible faces of his administration is stepping down.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her post at the end of August to spend more time with her "beautiful children." However, Trump says she will continue to be one of his "top outside advisors" and an "influential voice within the Republican Party."

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The president did not mention who might replace her. Here is his announcement in full, which he posted on Truth Social:

Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect! Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections. Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Leavitt responded to Trump's announcement with her own lengthy social media post, which says in part:

Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least. The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.

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You can read her entire message here:

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

Leavitt announced in December of last year that she was expecting a baby girl. On May 1, she welcomed Viviana "Vivi" Riccio with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. The couple already had a son, Nicholas "Niko" Riccio, who was born in July 2024.

With a newborn and toddler at home, it makes sense that Leavitt would want to step back from her work and spend more time with her young family, even though she has long talked about how friendly the Trump White House is toward working moms. In May 2025, a photo of Leavitt feeding a bottle to her son with one hand, while typing on a computer in her office with the other, went viral. Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and communications advisor, posted the picture on X with the caption "Super Mom!"

Walked in to @PressSec typing with one hand, and feeding her son with the other 💙



Super Mom! pic.twitter.com/UOMkHj5mV8 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 8, 2025

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Leavitt is still young — she turns 29 years old later this month — so if she wants to return to politics, she should have plenty of time when her children are older. Of course, we wish her the best and will miss watching her take down the fake news media reporters every week from the White House Press Briefing Room.

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