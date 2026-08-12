How the Intelligence Community Tried to Scotch Biden Family Scandal in 2020

Newly declassified documents show that the FBI and other members of the intelligence community were actively trying to cover up the Biden family scandals in 2020, heading into an election, while Donald Trump was still in office.

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The documents are among those that Tulsi Gabbard declassified when she was Director of National Intelligence. Investigative reporter Catherine Herridge shared screenshots of the documents showing there was a special team, “Round River,” focused on delegitimizing the Hunter and Joe Biden Ukraine scandals. The intelligence community even terminated certain confidential sources who had been working with them for a long time because they reported or confirmed negative information on the Bidens.

The FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) brought together the analysts whose job was to gather “any/all derogatory information” about the Biden family’s alleged foreign influence and bribery in Ukraine. You will see in one document below that a source simply called “CHS” talked with Hunter Biden about his corrupt connections to Burisma and the Ukrainian government. You will also see that the feds terminated CHS as a source. They didn’t want to know the truth.

BREAKING: Declassified Records Reveal Alleged Tampering With Confidential Source Info to Blunt Ukraine Corruption Claims, Benefit Bidens



Declassified "Delta Project" by DNI @TulsiGabbard's team found:



- @FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force unofficially formed a group of analysts… pic.twitter.com/4jaeJHCVgg — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 12, 2026

Another document says, "The Round River team operated leading up to and through the 2020 US Presidential election. The team of analysts had administrative accesses to all reporting and drafted intelligence products that were later added to each CHS file to show the reporting was deemed Russian disinformation. The FITF-R team also provided defensive briefings to any Congressional member who obtained reporting related to any aspect of the 'Ukraine narrative.'"

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Except that the Ukraine scandals and Hunter's laptop weren't "Russian disinformation." The Media Research Center conducted a survey after the 2020 election that indicated that, had more Biden voters known about the various scandals, Sleepy Joe would have lost. The Deep State knew it had to keep the stories under wraps.

EXPOSED.



The evidence released today shows the FBI had at least 14 confidential human sources reporting derogatory information on Joe Biden. FBI analysts during Round River went into some of their files and marked their intelligence as Russian disinformation to discredit it.… pic.twitter.com/r8gqXBVeLZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 12, 2026

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Don't forget, documents also show that, going all the way back to the Obama administration, intel officials were manipulating information for the fake Trump "Russia collusion" narrative. The FBI knew all along the accusations were garbage but refused to acknowledge it publicly.

In other words, the new revelations once again show that the federal intelligence community was deliberately working to help Joe Biden win the 2020 election and oust Republicans from power — even while Donald Trump was in the White House. Indeed, before Trump took office, the intel community was already undermining him. The problem is that the overwhelming majority of the FBI, CIA, and other agencies are still staffed by the same people who were there two years ago, four years ago, and six years ago. Only a minuscule number of these people got fired. How do we know they are not going to commit another coup?

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I think that is the main takeaway from the declassified documents. Obviously, many Deep State actors were part of a concerted conspiracy to help Democrats and undermine their Republican bosses. Even worse, all of these unelected bureaucrats are not in any way accountable to We the People. We did not vote them into office, and we cannot vote them out. This is precisely why the Founders were so wary of a large and powerful federal bureaucracy.

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