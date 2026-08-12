Is Abdul El-Sayed Running for Senate or Trying Out for The Village People?

Let’s assume Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, who’s married to Sarah Jukaku and father to their two daughters, is a happily married straight man, okay? Let’s get that out of the way right up front. If you don't believe me, just look at the photo above. Clearly, he's in love with his wife. I think that's his wife. Is that his wife?

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Anyhoo, that doesn’t eliminate the Village People vibes this video gives off:

Happy Taylor wedding…err, July 4th weekend! pic.twitter.com/1s1blnoY4P — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) July 4, 2026

Other than pushing for socialist indoctrination of Americans and a Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) takeover of our American democracy, it seems El-Sayed’s favorite thing is to strut his stuff. And by “strut his stuff,” I mean obnoxiously try to remind you he lifts weights and seems to really like himself, like a lot. Did I say he likes himself? Like, a lot?

I wanna vote for somebody🎶

I wanna feel the heat with somebody🎶

Yeah, I wanna vote for somebody🎶

For somebody who will get money out of politics, put money in pockets, and pass Medicare for All🎶 pic.twitter.com/7yIQpLPyGf — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) June 25, 2026

I’ve lost track of the LGBTQ alphabet, but is there a letter for someone who is so narcissistic that they aren’t attracted to other people? For them, they could live the rest of their life with a mirror. If there is such a letter – “N” for narcissist? – that might be him.

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After he loses this election, I don’t think it would disqualify him from putting on a cowboy hat and gyrating in clothes that are two sizes too small to entertain leftist boomer women. I think they’d like that. So, when he does lose to Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race in November, El-Sayed will have a promising career as a male dancer in Michigan nursing homes.

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You have to admit, El-Sayed is fit. Maybe when the next president, a Republican, wins the 2028 election, the new commander in chief can name El-Sayed to the President’s Council on Physical Fitness, and he can relaunch something fitness icon Richard Simmons once championed – Sweatin’ to the Oldies. Only El-Sayed can call it Sweatin’ with the Oldies.

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Of course, El-Sayed is no one-trick-pony. He's got thoughts about athletics and masculinity.

A news site called The Midwesterner reported that in a 2021 Substack post, El-Sayed called out American football for its "toxic masculinity." More to the point, the news site said, "Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed has argued 'toxic masculinity' is at the heart of American football and described racism, misogyny and homophobia as commonplace in the sport’s culture despite spending years playing football himself."

The Substack post, which is now private, was in response to now former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden getting canned over emails deemed inappropriate by the powers that be.

El-Sayed wrote, “The toxic masculinity at the heart of America’s most popular sport — and men’s sports culture more generally — is way deeper than a few emails or a Jay-Z turnaround.”

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Not only can he dance, but the man is deep, nuanced, and thoughtful. Just don't invite him to your house for the Wolverines' games on Saturday or the Lions' games on Sunday. He may come for political reasons, but clearly, he won't be having any fun in an environment that celebrates such toxic masculinity.

Back to his dancing jones and what really matters. In all seriousness, because physical fitness through dancing is serious business, and given that El-Sayed is a serious candidate for a serious Senate, maybe only the Village People will do for him. They set the standard for the brand of male dancing El-Sayed is becoming famous for.

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