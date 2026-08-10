So, What's Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s Favorite Kind of Abortion? Dismemberment?

If you’ve ever held a newborn baby, you know the feeling. You’re reminded of what a miracle life is. The last thing you could ever imagine is someone so much as doing something that might make the baby cry, let alone someone who would actively try to harm the child, or even kill it.

Advertisement

Sadly, whether you can imagine it or not, it’s real. Thanks to Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who just signed a bill allowing abortion up until birth, 11 of the 50 states now have laws on the books that permit the killing of a baby right up to the moment of birth.

And yes, it is killing. A baby is viable at nine months in the mother’s womb (and well before that). At that point, viability is not a factor in any decisions as to whether to abort, not that viability even should be a factor. Still, when it comes to what Healey just legalized, for all intents, the only determinant is whether the mother doesn’t want that baby to live and an abortionist with a medical license concurs.

So, what Healey legalized is not abortion through birth. It’s cold-blooded execution of the innocent. It’s the destruction of a miracle.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signs the bill for abortions up to birth as Democrats celebrate. pic.twitter.com/BlfTobYbeD — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 10, 2026

More to the point, the law she signed permits abortion at any point in a woman’s pregnancy and eliminates all abortion restrictions that previously limited legalized abortion to up to 24 weeks (6 months), but not beyond.

The new law permits the “elective” late-term abortion on the condition that the decision be made in accordance with “the professional judgment of the physician” who will perform the abortion. I’m getting Freddy Krueger vibes. Can you imagine a law where horror-movie style killing is illegal unless the murderer says it’s OK, and then it’s legal?

Advertisement

Abortionists are ghouls. Forgive me for the following details, but when evil does what it does, we have to know what exactly is involved to better combat it. The perpetrators of this level of human destruction are counting on a willful ignorance throughout society, which enables them to do their dirty work. They're actually counting on people's distaste for the gruesomeness of what they do so that people want to shut down any discussion of what's really involved.

According to Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America, “Second- and third-trimester abortions are generally done by dismemberment of the baby or labor. Inducing labor may result in a live birth if the abortionist has not first delivered a lethal injection into the baby’s heart, which many admit they do not. According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, over 60,000 abortions occur after 15 weeks each year – a point by which science shows the baby feels pain.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, who is the president of SBA Pro-Life America, issued a statement on the bill signing in which she said, “It should shock the conscience that tens of thousands of unborn Americans are barbarically dismembered limb by limb and torn apart every single year. Sadly, that number will only increase with Gov. Healey’s approval of the Abortion Up Until Birth Bill.”

I can’t help but notice the optics around this bill-signing press event. It’s all leftist women. I’m presuming at least a few of them are mothers who once held their own newborns in their arms. How can they ignore such an experience and convince themselves that this sort of barbarism is acceptable?

Advertisement

🚨 UPDATE: Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) has officially signed a law allowing abortion up to the POINT OF BIRTH, with liberals cheering



This is straight-up demonic.



The previous law only allowed abortions after 24 weeks in limited circumstances.



Pray for the kids 🙏🏻… pic.twitter.com/n6cjjcplAv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 11, 2026

I also couldn’t help but notice the massive amount of dishonest spin the news media is applying to this story. Get a load of this CBS News headline: “Gov. Healey signs legislation to strengthen abortion protections - CBS Boston." So, allowing the killing of a nine-month-old baby in the womb is an “abortion protection"?

Or, this headline from Boston.com: “Gov. Healey signed a law expanding abortion rights — here's what to know.” By “expanding abortion rights” what you are really doing is just expanding the window for the killing.

The bill Healey signed is called the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act. The Massachusetts House voted to pass the measure 119 to 33 in July.

Myrna Maloney Flynn, the president of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, told Pregnancy Help News, “Legalizing elective abortion up to birth on healthy mothers and healthy, pain-capable unborn children is not about protecting the doctor-patient relationship… It is about abortionists normalizing the deaths of fully developed infants and pressuring vulnerable women to permit their unborn children to die in heinous acts of violence. These abortions represent among the most severe human rights abuses permitted in only a few places around the world, including China and North Korea.”

Advertisement

She added, “This law exposes the dishonesty behind the claim that no one supports abortion until birth. When lawmakers remove every objective limitation and authorize an abortion provider to decide whether an abortion may be performed at any point in pregnancy, abortion until birth is precisely what the law allows.”

The Democrats are once again demonstrating that their party is the party of death. No matter what it touches, people die. In this case, it’s innocent children who are violently killed in the womb for the crime of existing, living, growing and developing.

Reader’s Note: Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!