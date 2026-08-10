Let’s Do to the DNC What the Trans Issue Did to the WNBA!

Random Thought #1: If AIPAC pivots from supporting Israel to supporting artificial intelligence, it wouldn’t even have to change its URL. Be the easiest brand-switch in political history!

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Random Thought #2: Have you noticed that the mainstream media interprets Nazism expansively — and socialism narrowly? When it comes to Nazism, anything and everything the MAGAverse does — a clumsy hand gesture, hostility to illegal immigration, large rallies at Madison Square Garden — is interpreted as “literally Hitler.” (Well, anything and everything short of an actual Totenkopf tattoo, of course.)

Yet when a DSA candidate point-blank says “I’m a socialist,” the mainstream media pretends he/she/zee is lying. Same goes for supporting key components of the DSA platform, such as abolishing the Senate:

Direct quote from @FrancescaHongWI’s campaign to Fox News: “Rep. Hong has never called for abolishing the U.S. Senate. Tiffany cannot produce a single statement where she did, because it doesn't exist.”



Apparently, they forgot about this post. https://t.co/2QIb0AhTCG — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 28, 2026

🚨MEDIA BIAS: Wisconsin’s so-called “fact checkers” refuse to hold @FrancescaHongWI accountable.



Despite her literally posting “abolish the Senate,” the liberal media immediately rushes to cover for her. https://t.co/2QIb0AhTCG pic.twitter.com/hUUj796Vxc — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 28, 2026

According to the mainstream media, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the rest of the MAGAverse are all Nazis, fascists, dictators, and Aryan monsters. Just consider a small sample of Hitler-riffic headlines:

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When it comes to Trump, Republicans, and the MAGA movement, the mainstream media and left-wing Democrats have played the “Nazi card” on a loop. Every correlation was causal and deliberate; every comparison led to Hitler and the swastika. It was the most expansive, far-reaching interpretation of Nazism imaginable.

Yet weirdly, none of the DSA’s socialists are “real” socialists!

The media stubbornly insists they’re merely “progressive challengers,” “grassroots Democrats,” and “left-wing activists” who simply want better healthcare for poor people. In the media’s retelling, “DSA” is a euphemism for “C’mon, let’s have a slightly better social safety net.”

They’re big government progressive, not actual socialists. Duh! (Don’t be so silly with your name-calling, Hitler!)

Even though the DSA’s own policies explicitly say otherwise.

From the Washington Post:

To win the DSA’s high-profile national endorsement, officials said, a candidate must meet a list of criteria: identify as a full-throated democratic socialist, not merely a progressive; be running where the DSA has a strong chapter and can assist with a robust organizational infrastructure; decline to take money from the pro-Israel lobby; and support DSA positions that include abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and establishing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

And so far, it’s a winning strategy — in blue districts, at least.

Since last year’s election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as New York mayor, candidates formally endorsed by the DSA’s national governing body or supported by its local chapters have swept dozens of primaries, from city council contests to congressional races, in some cases defeating veteran Democratic incumbents. DSA membership has exploded, to nearly 120,000 nationally, more than double what it was when Donald Trump won a second term as president in 2024. A CNN poll released last week found that one-third of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults identify as democratic socialists.

But popularity within far-left havens doesn’t mean that Flyover Country is ready to embrace the DSA. The opposite is true: Establishment Dems know how toxic the DSA’s agenda is, likening it to a “political death wish.”

It’s triggering full-blown panic attacks in the DNC:

Those numbers are the reason the Democratic Party establishment is so worried about what it sees as a political death wish. In a Washington Post-Ipsos survey conducted last month, 3 out of 4 Democrats said they would be open to supporting a democratic socialist for president — but fewer than half of all Americans felt that way. DSA members acknowledge that is a conundrum, and not only on the presidential level. Many of their platform’s long-term goals, such as abolishing the prison system, opening the borders, defunding the Pentagon and getting rid of the U.S. Senate, are far outside the mainstream.

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It’s created a vexing dilemma for establishment Democrats: They can’t get elected dogcatcher without DSA support, so kicking ‘em out isn’t an option anymore. If the DSA goes, so does all the grassroots energy. (And if they tried to exclude ‘em, a 30-something nonbinary socialist bartender will primary them in 2028 — and they'd probably lose.) But on the other hand, if the DSA becomes the DNC’s public face, they won’t win, anyway.

Its platform is just too radical. Too weird.

Too un-American.

But the Dems' dilemma is the GOP’s opportunity. It’s perfectly legitimate to judge a party based on the company it keeps. Sorry, but that’s how politics works: The Dems can’t claim the benefits of DSA involvement without also claiming the liabilities. It’s all for one and one for all.

Which beckons the all-important question, “How should Republicans exploit the DSA’s radicalism?”

The WNBA's trans problem just revealed our answer.

The WNBA embraced two contradictions to build its brand: First, female-only sports are worthy of our time, enjoyment, and fan consumption, which is why female athletes desperately needed “a league of their own.” After all, it’s unfair to expect girls to compete in the NBA due to inescapable biological realities: Men are bigger, stronger, faster, and can jump (much) higher. There’s a reason why no woman has signed with the NBA. But now that there’s a thriving, vibrant WNBA, little girls can have “hoop dreams,” too.

Hooray for equality!

Second, DEI — diversity, equity, and inclusion — is also a holy sacrament and core WNBA value. Therefore, “trans women” (i.e. biological men) must have the exact same rights and WNBA privileges as biological women.

Hooray for… Wait, what?!

The contradiction is obvious: If it’s fair for female athletes to have a league of their own, then allowing biological men to compete in their league is unfair. The latter destroys the purpose of the former.

The WNBA was founded on April 24, 1996. For most of the following 30 years, the trans issue was effectively “in the closet”: Because no biological men attempted to join, the WNBA could have its cake and eat it, too.

It was the best of both worlds.

Back then, the league could provide lip-service to the trans movement without suffering any consequences. WNBA talent could sloganeer all day and all night, virtue-signaling its heart out!

Which it did.

Consider WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s comments when New York Liberty’s Layshia Clarendon — a biological woman who identifies as nonbinary and trans — had “top surgery.”

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From Forbes:

“We are so proud that Layshia is part of the WNBA and we know that their voice and continued advocacy will not only support and help honor and uplift many other non-binary and trans people,” Engelbert wrote in her Instagram story, “but also encourage empathy and understanding for the community across all levels of sport.”

This was the WNBA’s position for three decades.

Until a pair of ex-NBA players called the WNBA’s bluff, self-identified as female, and demanded to shoot hoops with their fellow “ladies.”

It’s a story that my PJ Media colleagues, including Dave “The Man” Manney, Robert Spencer, and Tim O’Brien, have well covered. (Check ‘em out!)

After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines,

I’m officially declaring myself a @WNBA prospect.



If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.



My team and I have… pic.twitter.com/msncUZUT1J — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 7, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Former NBA first-round pick Royce White says he's declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft, claiming he now identifies as transgender for the purpose of playing professional basketball.



The 6-foot-8 former Houston Rockets draft pick follows fellow former NBA player Enes… pic.twitter.com/yUI8NdoiaX — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 8, 2026

Nearly 25 years later, the prophecy of the Juwanna Mann has come true! (That movie was truly ahead of its time.)

Obviously, the WNBA won’t allow Royce White or Enes Kanter Freedom to join. It can’t. It’ll have to manufacture a reason to ban ‘em, or White and Freedom will dominate the league, humiliate the women, and prove the limitations of biological females.

The dirty little secret about women’s sports is that the top female pros would lose in a blowout to little boys, let alone full-grown men.

There are countless examples, including the Gold Medal-winning U.S. women’s national soccer team losing 5-2 to 14-year-old boys.

From CBS Sports: FC Dallas Under-15 Boys Squad Beat the U.S. Women’s National Team in a Scrimmage

In preparation for two upcoming friendlies against Russia, the U.S. women’s national team played the FC Dallas U-15 boys academy team on Sunday and fell 5-2, according to FC Dallas’ official website. This friendly came as the U.S. looked to tune up before taking on Russia on Thursday night in a friendly.

The U.S. women shouldn’t be ashamed. Those 14-year-old boys towered over them! They were a full head taller!

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Former BUSA player Tanner Tessman (currently at FC Dallas) got to play against the USWNT in preparation for their game versus Russia. pic.twitter.com/kOH0Y4zPPR — Alabama FC/Birmingham United (@Bham_United) April 3, 2017

Because men and women are (gasp!) biologically different. Sorry, hashtag warriors, but it’s true.

To paraphrase Rick James, “Testosterone is a helluva drug.”

If White and Freedom didn’t push the issue, the WNBA would’ve continued its façade for another 30 years. It isn’t changing because it wants to — it’s changing because it has to, because its contradictions were exposed.

So what contradictions are at play with the DSA and the Democratic Party, and how do we expose ‘em?

There are more than one. (A lot more.) But the biggest is probably this:

The DSA isn’t working within the Democratic Party because it agrees with the party’s platform. Instead, it’s working within the Democratic Party because it’s the quickest, easiest way to advance the DSA’s agenda — and the DNC is allowing it because Dem candidates need DSA votes.

Which means the Democratic Party is now the inflection point for the DSA’s “political death wish.” It’s a symbiotic relationship: The Democratic Party is the delivery system; the DSA is what’s being delivered.

As such, the goals of the DSA and the Democratic Party are indistinguishable.

The Dems don’t want voters to examine this contradiction closely. They want us to think about Zohran Mamdani as a New York phenomenon, Francesca Hong as a Wisconsin phenomenon, and Abdul El-Sayed as a Michigan phenomenon. That way the DSA’s “political death wish” won’t taint Democrats in competitive races nationwide.

In other words, the Dems are desperate to keep their brand — and the DSA’s brand — completely separate.

But they’re not. The DSA is 100% dependent on the Democratic Party to achieve success. Without the Democratic Party, there are no DSA members in the House. Bernie Sanders would have ZERO pull. No room for Hong or El-Sayed, either.

My recommendation?

The GOP should launch two PR campaigns. The first is an educational campaign that defines our terms and defends small businesses.

(Not “capitalism,” because capitalism is abstract. We’re defending small businesses specifically.)

As I wrote in yesterday’s VIP column:

Personalize the American Dream. Use specific, concrete examples. Tell a story that’s emotionally gripping. Make the audience identify with the hopes and goals of the small businessman. The DSA is hair-trigger hostile to capitalism in all its forms, of course. But not all PR targets were created equally. Left to its own devices, the DSA would prefer to focus on large corporations, billionaires, and “the one percent.” It’s smart PR. But that’s not the DSA’s only target. Switch the media focus from large corporations and billionaires to small American businesses. Because, when the DSA attacks big corporations, it has the upper hand. And when it’s attacking the rights of small businesses, it loses in a landslide.

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Condemning the DSA’s “war on small businesses” should be a go-to line of attack:

[A]ll we’d have to do is quote from the DSA’s own 2026 platform, which includes such radical ideas as letting noncitizens vote in U.S. elections, abolishing the Senate, and “collectively own[ing] the key economic drivers that dominate our lives.” The GOP should showcase sympathetic small business owners in ads, where they speak directly to the camera, explaining point-by-point how DSA madness would bankrupt their businesses, destroy neighborhood jobs, and impoverish the American people. Build it into a far-reaching, multimedia PR campaign. Use small business owners who are white, black, Hispanic, Asian, male, female, old, young, gay, straight, trans — you name it — all of whom are begging and pleading with the American people to reject the DSA’s “war on small business.” Transform the GOP into the party that protects the rights, dreams, and opportunities of small businesses!

Fun fact: According to Gallup, small businesses are the only American “institution” with popular support amongst Republicans (79%), Democrats (65%), and independents (62%).

It’s PR malpractice that the GOP isn’t leveraging this advantage.

The reason I’d start with an educational campaign is twofold:

The Cold War ended more than a generation ago. Terms such as “commie” and “socialist” might’ve moved the needle in the 1980s and early 1990s, but we need to define these terms to a new audience. (Everyone who’d be activated by the “commie” invective is already on our side.) If we don’t define the terms, the DSA will define them for us. If we want our target audience to think the DSA is scary and evil, then we’ll need to invest in a PR campaign that describes how scary and evil it is. (And what better foil than the sympathetic, all-American small business owner?) It’ll give the follow-up campaign more bite.

Speaking of which, immediately after this, I’d launch phase two: A PR campaign that rebrands the Democratic Party as the “Democrat Socialist Party.”

Look, if the DNC is embracing DSA candidates and openly using party apparatus, party platforms, party support, party resources, and party assets to advance the DSA agenda, then the rebrand is fair.

What’s unfair is the Democratic Party claiming all the benefits of the DSA while denying all the political liabilities!

If the DSA is working through the DNC, then there’s no daylight. No separation. No functional difference.

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The two are joined at the hip. They win together and lose together because they ARE together.

Treat them as such!

The Democratic Party doesn’t exist anymore. It’s now the Democrat Socialist Party — and if the Dems don’t like it, let ‘em go on-camera and explain why they find the word “socialist” so damn offensive. (I’m sure the party’s grassroots activists won’t mind.)

But if they caucus and campaign with DSA members, then they’re part of the Democrat Socialist Party — period, end of story.

Just as the trans issue exposed the contradictions of the WNBA, the socialist issue exposes the DNC’s schizophrenic relationship with the DSA. It’s a powder keg of contradictions.

Forget about Donkeys versus Elephants: It’s the GOP versus the DSP!

And whaddaya know, the Democrats are already using the DSP name — the Democratic Steering and Policy committee. Isn’t that convenient? Why, the DSP initials are already in use!

Easiest rebrand imaginable!

(Assuming AIPAC sticks to Israel, of course.)

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, one way or another the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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