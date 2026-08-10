El-Sayed Went After Melania. He May Regret Opening That Door.

Abdul El-Sayed had plenty of ways to answer President Donald Trump. The Democratic nominee for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat could've attacked Trump's policies, his record, or even the social media post that started the latest fight.

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Instead, El-Sayed decided to gossip about Trump's marriage.

Trump had posted side-by-side photos of himself with First Lady Melania Trump and El-Sayed with his wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, presenting them as "Two VERY DIFFERENT Americas."

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Trump clearly invited a comparison between the couples, and El-Sayed accepted that invite, then went somewhere Trump hadn't.

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El-Sayed described the Trumps as "two people who don't like each other." Later, he said he and Sarah actually like each other, then added, "From what I have heard, it's a bit of a rocky road" between the president and the first lady.

"From what I have heard."

Fox News:

El-Sayed, a self-described progressive who was not endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, narrowly defeated moderate Rep. Haley Stevens (D) in the Michigan Democratic Senate primary last week. The remarks come as Donald and Melania Trump have been married since 2005 and have one son, Barron, together. El-Sayed and his wife, both medical doctors, have been married since 2006 after meeting as students at the University of Michigan and becoming engaged as freshmen. The pair now have two daughters together, Emmalee and Serene, and live in Ann Arbor. The leftist also sarcastically agreed with Trump’s post, and said he was right about the pair representing very different Americas. “Yeah, he’s right — you’ve got two different visions of America — one in which your overlords are two people who don’t like each other but joint in the interest of making billions of dollars off of you,” El-Sayed told Tapper. “Or two people who genuinely love each other, enjoyed some pancakes together, want to come together to build the kind of America where they can raise a family, and know that that family is going to have the good things,” El-Sayed added. He added that Trump’s version is the current reality Americans are living in now, pointing to rises in everyday costs like gas and groceries, and questioned whether parents can honestly tell their kids they’ll have it better than they did. If elected in November, El-Sayed would become the first Muslim senator in US history.

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A man asking Michigan voters to send him to the United States Senate just offered marital hearsay on national television.

Politics once had an unwritten rule that survived, imperfectly, through generations: Families were mostly left alone unless family members deliberately stepped into public affairs or created legitimate news themselves.

Children especially deserved room to grow up without becoming ammunition against their parents.

Spouses are different when they take public roles. Michelle Obama championed Let's Move and pushed changes in school nutrition, so Americans had every right to praise or criticize the program. First ladies aren't elected, but their official work can still be judged.

Melania Trump can be judged the same way. She is currently first lady of the United States, and has made foster youth a major part of her second tenure, including Fostering the Future Accounts in June.

Debate the program, question its cost, and examine the results. Her marriage itself doesn't become Senate fodder because Abdul El-Sayed heard something somewhere.

El-Sayed may also be misreading the politics. A February 2026 survey found 42% of Republicans rated Melania "outstanding" as first lady, and another 24% rated her "above average." Only 9% placed her below average or poor.

Republicans shouldn't respond by rummaging through Sarah Jukaku's private life; doing so would merely help destroy a political boundary worth preserving.

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They should remember what El-Sayed said.

Because once politicians decide an opponent's marriage is fair material for campaign gossip, they weaken the very rule that protects their families.

El-Sayed wanted to land a punch on Donald Trump.

Instead, he may have opened a door that should've stayed closed.

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