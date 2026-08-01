Latest Polls Indicate the ‘Michigan Problem’ Will Likely Be on the Ballot in November

Leftists are now giddy with the latest poll results coming out of Michigan, which indicate that another Muslim socialist appears to be running away with the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senate.

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Slate’s senior politics editor, Jim Newell, in his newsletter to readers, said:

The most-watched Senate primary in the country finally concludes this coming Tuesday, as Michigan Democrats choose between progressive insurgent Adbul El-Sayed and moderate Rep. Haley Stevens to go against GOP former Rep. Mike Rogers this fall… If El-Sayed wins, it would be a shocking change in Democratic politics, with typically cautious Democratic voters nominating a leftist in a critical purple-state Senate race. And then we would just have to see how that would go in November! If he were to win the general, it would prompt more risk-taking from Democratic primary voters down the road. If he were to lose, Democratic voters would quickly revert to nominating cyborg ex-Marine prosecutors selected by Chuck Schumer.

Newell and other leftists don't appear to be all that worried about Stevens right now. In its 2026 poll tracker, the New York Times reported that El-Sayed is now safely up by double digits in polls conducted by Zenith Research, SoCal Strategies, Mitchell Research, Emerson College, and Tavern Research. The nominee will be decided in the Michigan primary on Aug. 4.

My colleague Rick Moran has provided an in-depth overview of the primary race, where Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) is already the presumptive Republican nominee.

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So, who is El-Sayed?

His full name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. He is an anti-Israel Muslim American physician and epidemiologist. He’s worked mostly as a public health official, while adding one of the more radical leftist voices to Michigan Democrat politics.

He was born in the Detroit area. His parents were Egyptian immigrants. His father was an engineer and a part-time imam. Reports are that he was raised in the affluent suburbs of Detroit and spent his summers as a child in Egypt.

He did well in school and graduated with honors from the University of Michigan. He earned a medical degree from Columbia University, and he won a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford.

After all of this, you’d think he’d be grateful for being able to cash in on the American dream that his parents obviously emigrated to the U.S. to achieve, right? Seth McLaughlin writes in the Washington Times:

Abdul El‑Sayed is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan on a paradox. He embodies the American dream — immigrant family success story, academic standout, public health reformer — yet argues that the very systems that helped him rise are broken and demand a far‑left overhaul.

El-Sayed appears to be operating from the same playbook that fellow Muslim American of privilege Zohran Mamdani used to become the mayor of New York.

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My plan for housing includes:



—Building affordable housing all over the country.

—Fixing the zoning and licensing challenges that get in the way, especially for affordable housing.

—Providing down payment assistance.

—Standing up to greedy landlords and corporate profiteers. pic.twitter.com/PU3AL9sn6y — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) May 15, 2026

He has campaigned on issues that include “Medicare for All,” abolishing ICE, and terminating military aid to Israel.

El-Sayed’s primary opponent, Stevens, has built her campaign against him largely around the things El-Sayed doesn’t want to talk about, like why he calls himself a physician when, she alleges, he never held a medical license, completed a medical residency, or passed a board exam.

If you can judge a candidate by the company he keeps, just know that he’s won the endorsements of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sens. Bernard Sanders (D-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and his proclaimed mentor, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

New ad w/ AOC and El-Sayed ahead of next Tuesday’s primary. pic.twitter.com/oY5hOBGoWm — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 30, 2026

El-Sayed has stirred controversy by consistently aligning himself with such antisemites as Hasan Piker, who joined him on the campaign trail in April.

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As more and more information has come to light on El-Sayed, it has been reported that his wife, Sarah Jukaku, owns property in Dubai, along with one in India and one in Ann Arbor, Mich. So, it’s safe to say they check the globalist box of leftism.

Recommended: James Talarico Takes Another Futile Stab at Proving His Manhood by Driving a Pickup

All of this points to a recurring theme in Michigan politics, something political strategists have dubbed the “Michigan problem.” Try to search that term on Google, and you’re going to have trouble finding a whole lot about it. But on Elon Musk’s free-speech X platform, it gets more real.

As described, the Michigan problem centers on tectonic cultural shifts happening right now in the Michigan Democrat voting base, where large concentrations of Muslims have taken over governance control of localities that include Dearborn, Hamtramck, and Wayne County. The problem for Michigan citizens is that this cultural influence is expanding. It's not static.

When a Christian resident of Dearborn, Michigan, spoke out against naming a street after well-known Hezbollah supporter Osama Siblani,



Mayor Abdullah Hammoud got very angry: “You do not belong in this city, Islamophobe! Get out, you are not welcome here!” pic.twitter.com/za0KVi5LBI — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) April 10, 2026

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Not only do these voting blocs favor radical Muslims, but they lean heavily into socialism and are closely aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in many cases.

Dearborn, Michigan — America’s first Arab-majority city.



Police force Arabized to 45%. Streets renamed after Arabs. Call to prayer blasts 5x daily. “Death to America” chants at rallies.



The FBI just stopped a planned terrorist attack here.



This is conquest, not immigration. pic.twitter.com/UlEEVPbrw8 — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) July 7, 2026

What this all adds up to is that, come Tuesday, it looks like Democrats are going to go all-in on a far-left Muslim, who is aligned politically with the socialist agenda and firmly anti-Jewish. The only questions are: Will enough moderate and conservative voters turn out at the polls in November to turn the tide? And will Republicans be able to ensure a clean and fair election?

Stay tuned.

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