Shocker: Kamala Harris's New $8 Million Mansion Is in a Snow-White Neighborhood

She's the Democrat frontrunner for the 2028 general election. She has a term of experience as the U.S. Vice President. And unless you're lying to yourself, this complete mediocrity would never have achieved such dizzying heights without the benefit of her dark complexion and female plumbing. Nonetheless, we are told, Kamala Harris is the true champion of the 'oppressed' — women, people of color, and the poor — in the United States.

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In reality, she is a childless woman, married to a white man who reportedly struck a woman in public (God knows what he was like in private), and she is far from poor.

And now, Harris and her husband have moved to a swanky neighborhood in which she is one of but a handful of black residents — Point Dume, in Malibu, Calif.

"Point Dume is situated entirely within Census tract 8004.08, which the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimated was just 0.2% Black and roughly 94% White as of 2019," noted the New York Post on Thursday.

Kamala Harris' new $8M mansion is in a neighborhood with virtually no black residents https://t.co/gLYzsqXXxv pic.twitter.com/kKZL6VxA5g — New York Post (@nypost) July 30, 2026

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, closed on the estate over the winter. virtualglobetrotting.com tells us:

Kamala Harris' house and her husband, entertainment lawyer, Doug Emhoff house is in Malibu's exclusive Point Dume neighborhood. They purchased the house in December 2025 for $8.1M. Built in 1979, the 4,000-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom house sits on .75 cliffside acres overlooking the Ocean. The property includes a gated entry as well as a pool/spa.

The manse is equipped with ocean views, multiple wine fridges, a pool, parking for five vehicles, and the kind of privacy that only established, expertly cultivated, tall hedges can provide. The Point Dume enclave includes golf greens and a private beach accessible only by key-carrying star-bellied residents. Harris's neighbors include actors like Sean Penn and Julia Roberts and tech lords such as Marc Andreesen, Sergey Brin, and Laureen Powell Jobs.

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"Harris' choice of neighborhood may surprise longtime observers given past comments she has made about the importance of living among other Black Americans," observes the New York Post drily.

In my opinion, perhaps the most damning aspect of former President Barack Obama's legacy is what he didn't do. Half-black and half-white, and the first U.S. president considered "black," the man was historically and uniquely positioned to do so much good for race relations and for disadvantaged black Americans. Instead, he did the opposite.

He race-pandered. He blamed white people. He hated on law enforcement, implying through words and policy that minorities should live in less-safe, less-stable, and thus predictably less-prosperous neighborhoods than white people. He invited Black Lives Matter organizers — whose riots caused hundreds of billions in damages and destroyed black neighborhoods, and whose rhetoric relentlessly eroded respect for law enforcement — to the White House to complement and honor them. In short, he abused the bully pulpit of the presidency to inflame and divide.

In a better world, the first black president would have done the opposite. He would have played down differences and played up commonalities. He would have demanded higher standards both for and of the black community. And he would have retired to a black — or at least a mixed — neighborhood. Instead, he purchased mansions on the most exclusive, elite islands off the East and West U.S. coasts, and he travels the world, staying on the yachts and at the villas of celebrity pals.

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Now the first black female vice president is following in Obama's footsteps, cashing in and living in luxury, isolated from the commoners in an elite neighborhood nearly completely devoid of people who look like her.

Good luck to her if she does indeed choose to run again in '28.

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